January 10 (UPI) – Kansas City leaders have rated the defensive duel against Chris Jones and Travis Kelce as questionable for Sunday’s AFC division round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

According to the Chiefs’ official injury report, Jones was unable to train on Friday due to a calf injury. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Jones “tweaked” his calf during the week, but did not disclose how the defender was injured.

Jones was a full participant on Wednesday training and a limited participant on Thursday. Kelce was a restricted participant with a knee injury all week.

Jones has defended a total of 36 tackles, nine sacks, forced fumbling and four passes in 13 regular season games and was called up in his first Pro Bowl. In the 2018 election campaign, he scored 15.5 sacks.

Kelce had 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games that year.

The No. 2 Seed Chiefs (12-4) will receive the fourth-occupied Texans (10-6) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.