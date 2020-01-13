Kansas City chiefs return to defeat Houston Texans 51:31 in the playoff stunner

Loading...

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his team’s win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game on January 12, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

If you had disabled the Houston Texans playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs after the first quarter, you might have gotten the feeling that Houston is on the way to an easy win. At the end of the first quarter, the Texans were 21-0. Shortly thereafter, Texas extended their lead to 24-0. Was the game over before it reached halftime?

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t.

At the end of the first half, the home team was between 28 and 24. And when the second half started, Kansas City continued to shoot. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw 4 touchdown passes in the second quarter alone. How many times has Kansas City met? So many that their stadium no longer had fireworks.

The chiefs scored so many touchdowns that they ran out of fireworks 😯 (via @AlexGold) pic.twitter.com/vnUUZHOXSi

– The checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 12, 2020

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also had a fantastic game with a total of 3 touchdowns and 134 yards for the day. Texas quarterback DeShaun Watson traveled 388 yards, including two touchdowns and a third.

Both Chiefs and Texans fans have experienced every human emotion in the course of half of the game and fell between Dreamland and Worst Nightmare. Exactly why sport is so phenomenal: enables us to feel things that we would have in real life if we weren’t dead 🙌

– Roger Bennett (@ Rogbennett) January 12, 2020

If you look at photos of the chiefs and Texans after the game, players on both sides look exhausted, which is what you would normally expect from a game of this size. This was the kind of game that people will be talking about in the coming years.

The Kansas City playoffs will resume next Sunday when the Tennessee Titans host the AFC Championship.

