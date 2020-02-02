Kansas City Quarterback Chiefs Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

Damien Williams (26) from Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Damien Williams (26) from Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)



Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, celebrates Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Damien Williams, Chiefs of Kansas City, crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Kendall Fuller (29) of Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass alongside Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers, below, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is on the pitch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Morry Gash)

James Winchester, Chiefs of Kansas City, left, and Armani Watts celebrate after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Demone Harris of Kansas City Chiefs (52) plays with the confetti at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Ben Niemann of the Kansas City Chiefs, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Matt York)

Players from Kansas City Chiefs donate a cooler from Gatorade to head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ beat the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)



Linebacker of Kansas City Chiefs, on the right, hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Matt York)

Fans arrive at the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

A general view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: NFL honors the Top 100 prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo # 10 and the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City kneels in front of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kansas City Chiefs player takes the field before at Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers take the field prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The Gold Rush of the San Francisco 49ers performs against the leaders of Kansas City during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kansas City leaders take the field prior to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Referee Bill Vinovich # 52 looks in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers take the field prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs appears to succeed against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)



The 49ers’ Morris Claiborne hits the ball from the hands of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers responds after a 15-meter reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers scores at a 15-meter touchdown reception in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida . (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs names a play in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ersat Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball against Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Dorian O’Daniel # 44 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida . (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Raheem Mostert # 31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Derrick Nnadi # 91 of the Chiefs of Kansas City reacts after a tackle against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City leaders makes a catch in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Damien Williams # 26 of the Chiefs of Kansas City rushes the ball against the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Raheem Mostert # 31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates 54 football match against the San Francisco 49ers after the NFL Super Bowl, Sunday 2 February 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Mahomes, Chief City of Kansas City, hoists the trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, left, and Patrick Mahomes celebrate 54 soccer match after the NFL Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)



Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida The Chiefs of Kansas City won 31-20. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback (10) is comforted by general manager John Lynch after being defeated by Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. , On Sunday, February 2, 2020. The Chiefs of Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sits on the field after leaving a fourth against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens had not converted, Fla., on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)



MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and San Francisco 49ers’ Tarvarius Moore (33) leave the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., On Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richard Sherman (25) of San Francisco 49 walks down the field after Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla ., On Sunday, 2 February 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEB 2: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco 49ers runs off the field after Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., On Sunday February. 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes only needed the decreasing minutes of Super Bowl 54 to put an end to a lot of frustration.

A 50 year championship in the making for the Chiefs of Kansas City.

Two decades are waiting for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.

The only thing that was needed was again to fall behind with double digits in the late season. Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback, who was selected as the Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the 6:13 final for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “That’s the biggest thing. Everyone on this team, nobody had their heads down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year round.”

The Chiefs (15-4) were 24-0 and 17-7 behind in their previous playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game they hardly had time for a comeback.

The Kansas City fans in the 62,417 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk heel while KC stayed behind on 20-10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after falling behind.

But the celebrated defense of the 49ers welcomed late and Mahomes brought the magic that makes him special.

He completed passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came short for Travis Kelce to narrow the deficit to three and for Damien Williams to take the lead. The first NFL title in the career of Chiefs coach Reid in two decades was crowned by Williams ’38 -yard TD-run, who sent red-clad Chiefs fans in chants of “Andy!” Andy! ”

Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He has been looking for one as head coach since he was adopted by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost their only trip to the big competition under Reid after the 2004 season.

“This is what it’s all about,” Reid said as confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the climax of the 100th season of the NFL. “What a great team, great coaches. Appreciate everything about it. ”

Mahomes found Hill, whose bulge led to the second pick in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass completed by Kansas City. A 20-meter pass interference call on Tarvarius Moore, who had that earlier choice, put the ball at 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

Damien Williams (26) from Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

The defense of the Chiefs, confused by the deception of the Niners during most of the game, became stingy and forced a three-and-out. Mahomes quickly hit Watkins along the right side past Richard Sherman for a 38-meter win, which led to Williams’s first score.

San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter and the coach, Kyle Shanahan, saw another late-game meltdown by his team. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the collapse of the Falcons Super Bowl – a bloated 28-3 lead, second half in an overtime loss to New England.

“We will lick our wounds and we will get over it,” Shanahan said.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and defeated Minnesota in 1970. Owner boss Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy earned with the AFC crown.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” said Chief Hunt owner Clark Hunt. “I am so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. No one deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018 and Shanahan was in a warm seat this season. He once again came close to a ring, but along the play the Niners could not delay the no-huddle attack whereby Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all other Chiefs excel.

“We have a heart,” said Mahomes. “We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders of the team, have that mentality that we never give up.”

The fireworks from the Chiefs in the fourth quarter were in line with the expected offensive explosion. Previously there were some strong drives, but not many big games.

The 49ers needed almost six minutes for their opening stage, but only achieved the 38-meter goal from Robbie Gould. Kansas City took 7:26 for its next march, including a fourth-and-1 run from Williams on a direct snap to the 49ers 1. All four Chiefs in the backfield turned around for the snap.

Mahomes took it to end the 15-play series on a run option.

The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since Game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s evil lob was intercepted under pressure by Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth-down bet was rewarded for KC, with Williams winning 3 on a pitchout. But the Chiefs stopped and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-meter field goal.

San Francisco needed a spark and, as often this season, the running game made it. The 49 leaders dug into the trenches and won 53 yards on five straights before Garoppolo hit a few paces. The second completion, in the middle of Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback looked like anything but with a handy open field movement beyond safety Daniel Sorensen – perhaps Kansas City’s best tackle. Juszczyk shot into the end zone for a 15 meter TD to tie it to 10.

Again Garoppolo was brilliant during a ride after he was picked. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a 136.2 rating on such series after the TD.

Gould’s 42-yarder gave the Niners their first lead, covering the opening drive of the second half. Again, their deception games kept the Chiefs out of balance in their defense.

Like Garoppolo did in the first half, Mahomes then threw in heavy coverage in an attempt to hit Hill and was picked by Fred Warner. It was the first interception of Mahomes in five postseason matches.

And it is bearing fruit with another efficient series for the Niners, finished with a 26-meter finish for Kendrick Bourne in third place. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, came in from 1 for a 20-10 lead.

Hardly unknown territory for Kansas City.

“We have the ability, as a team, not only in violation, as a team, to find out what the other team is doing and to put our foot in the ground and say that is enough,” Kelce said. “It’s special.”

