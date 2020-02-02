Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV.

The bosses could return to defeat the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-20.

The teams played a tight game throughout as the half ended at 10am.

San Francisco opened the second half with a field goal from Robbie Gould and a 13:10 lead.

As a result, LB Fred Warner prevailed against QB Patrick Mahomes and allowed the Niners to regain possession of the ball. RB Raheem Mostert increased the lead to 20-10.

As Mahomes urgently needed to install a drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter, he uncorked a ball that was tipped and intercepted by DB Tavarius Moore for the second time that day.

After a stalling drive through the 49ers, the chiefs were able to use a pass interference penalty from Moore in the end zone with a one-yard score to TE Travis Kelce.

This score brought the game to 20-17 with 6:13 in the game.

The chief’s defense remained strong and forced a 3-and-out, allowing Mahomes and the attacker to recapture the ball.

A 7-play ride was completed with a Mahomes touchdown pass to RB Damien Williams, which allowed the Chiefs to take the 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter with 2:44.

With a last shot on goal, the 49ers were stopped in fourth place to return the ball to the Chiefs 1:25 to the left.

Kansas City immediately ended their victory when Williams ran for 38 yards.

The win is the first Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City in 50 years.

Head coach Andy Reid scored his first Super Bowl win after previously appearing at the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL championship.