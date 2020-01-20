Kansas City, Missouri, gunshot: at least 2 dead and 15 gunshot injured outside bar

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said at least two people died and 15 were reportedly injured in a shootout outside a bar.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, announced Kansas City police on the scene. Captain David Jackson said the officers interviewed found “a chaotic scene” and had to call for help from around the city. A man and a woman were found dead.

The police believe that the shooter is one of the deceased. A spokesperson said the gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the reason for the shooting was not immediately clear. The gunman was killed by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that people – at least 15 – were coming to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

The scene was near American Highway 40. The media on the scene identified the bar outside of which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club page announced Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sunday” event, which appeared to be a celebration of Kansas City chefs. On Sunday, the Chiefs – pictured in the event illustrations – defeated the Tennessee Titans to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It tragically ended such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” said Jackson County attorney Jean Peters Baker, referring to the victory. “It’s just hard to stay here and talk about this kind of tragedy on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

