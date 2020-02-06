Kansas City Police Chase: Officers Stop Car Driving Towards Crowds During Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

KANSAS CITY – Wild police chase bled in Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Parade on Wednesday, ending with officers forcing the car to stop and firing before hundreds of fans of soccer.

Police said the car crossed the parade route around 8:12 a.m. CT and was heading towards the crowd. The police used a tactic known as the PIT maneuver to force the car to stop and dozens of officers swarmed the vehicle, weapons drawn.

A video posted on Twitter shows officers arresting a woman while spectators cheered on the police.

“Are you a Patriot fan?” a rowdy asks the suspect.

Two people, whose identities have not been released, have been arrested and charges are pending. Police said it did not appear to be an attempt to terrorize them and were investigating whether the driver was weakened or not.

Kansas City police released a video of officers cheering shortly after the incident.

“We stop running away from cars AND make a cheerleader duty. #Chiefsparade,” they tweeted.

It was the first time the Chiefs had won a Super Bowl trophy in 50 years. Classes were canceled on parade day to celebrate the 31-20 team’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

