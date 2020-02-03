Kansas City won the Super Bowl and I’m so happy for Paul Rudd

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. And almost everyone with a heartbeat is absolutely overjoyed for the blessed boy Paul Rudd,

Despite halfway behind, the Chiefs – behind Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes – Operate a clinic in the fourth quarter to overtake the San Francisco 49ers, where 31 to 20 winners secured their first Super Bowl championship since 1969, up to Super Bowl IV.

Paul Rudd, a good boy from Kansas City, was present for the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, along with his virtually identical son, who frankly could publish his own article in a few moments to watch the chiefs try help break one of the longest championship droughts in soccer.

@ chefs please …. please make paul rudd and his son happy pic.twitter.com/pG1lnxWK36

– paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 3, 2020

And with the now sealed victory and the Lombardi Trophy in the direction of Missouri, the social media are now flooded with people who are so, so, so happy for Paul Rudd.

Congratulations to Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd # SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EQOy7Ahhlr

– Sarah Marrs (@Cinesnark) February 3, 2020

I’m just happy that Paul Rudd is happy

– Bryan Kephart (@ thundercrat), February 3, 2020

Well, if you excuse us, we are feverishly checking every social media feed imaginable for a valuable recording by Paul Rudd, who is celebrating his great victory.

Couldn’t be happier for Paul Rudd. The absolutely ideal result for today.

Image:

Getty Images / Jamie Squire

