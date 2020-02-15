[kansas-gentleman-supplying-$25k-to-anybody-who-can-aid-him-come-across-very-long-time-period-girlfriend]

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KFDX) – Obtain “Jeff G.” a girlfriend and he’ll pay back you $25,00.

It sounds like a ton of income. That is till you commence speaking with Jeff Gebhart about the price of adore and joy.

“If this pays off, this could be the greatest worth at any time,” Gebhart explained.

The 47-calendar year-aged Prairie Village guy, who’s hardly ever been married, claimed he tried on line courting soon after his past separation, but it wasn’t for him.

Then he and a team of friends obtained to talking about how much time they spend every yr swiping correct and revenue to come across out they need to have swiped remaining.

“I noticed the definition of madness is doing the similar matter all over again and yet again and anticipating distinct effects, so I realized I couldn’t go back to on-line courting,” Gebhart explained.

So he fashioned concentration groups and labored with close friends for 6 months making a site centered on a uncomplicated premise.

‘There’s a ton of truly good girls out there not courting,” he mentioned.

The guarantee of a payout has grabbed headlines since datejeffg.com launched more than the weekend — even landing him in Folks magazine. But the site is really dependent on matching personality analytics to Jeff G. via an in depth survey.

“I’m thrilled for now. I’m enthusiastic for future 12 months, and I want to really feel a relationship with anyone on that level also,” Gebhart said.

Girls who nominate on their own, so much that is about 60 % of the applicants, won’t be qualified for the money but are regarded. But Gebhart is obtaining plenty of suggestions from persons with good friends they consider would be great for him and his canine Gunner.

“I’d like to nominate a excellent close friend, previous manager and someone who quite possibly enjoys canine more than you,” one prospective matchmaker wrote to Gebhart.

He stated he’s been overwhelmed by the responses and quick notoriety but hopes it eventually leads to him discover the lady of his desires.

That female would be “somebody who’s impartial and driven, someone who’s a very little little bit goofy because I’m a minor bit goofy,” according to Gebhart.

A small little bit goofy, but perhaps has an concept just outrageous sufficient that it may well work.

Gebhart is having methods to make certain individuals aren’t in it just for the funds. Payments would be made more than five many years annually setting up the initial year soon after he and any prospective girlfriend make it “official.”

He also says he’d donate $25,00 to a no-eliminate puppy shelter if issues work out.

