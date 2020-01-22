Kansas Jayhawks striker Silvio De Sousa suspended

Kansas Jayhawks striker Silvio De Sousa was suspended indefinitely in the final seconds of his team’s 81:60 victory over Kansas State.

“I suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely until the final result of the review by Kansas University and the Big 12 Conference is available,” coach Bill Self said in a statement. “As I said last night, we are disappointed with his behavior and there is no place in the game for this behavior.”

Before the fight broke out on Tuesday, Kansas state guard DaJuan Gordon and De Sousa stole the ball near the midfield as it appeared to be dribbling to run out of time.

His shot was blocked by De Sousa, who was standing over Gordon when he was lying on the square near the wildcat bank. It is not known whether he said anything.

There was a brawl on the bench, which fell on the court seats.

Videos show that De Sousa appeared to be punching and picking up a stool at one point, but it looks like he didn’t hit anyone with it.

The 6-foot-9-De Sousa was born in Angola and played his high school ball in Florida. He is a banker for the Jayhawks and has rarely completed more than 20 minutes in one game this season.

The Jayhawks are number 3 in the nation.