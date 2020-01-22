Kansas-Kansas State Fight: Jayhawks Suspend Silvio De Sousa indefinitely

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Nr. 3 Kansas moved Silvio De Sousa on Wednesday indefinitely for his role in the Jayhawks fight with Kansas State towards the end of their game.

The Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one being punished. Several other players left the bank and were involved in an ugly fracas that was spilled on Tuesday night in seats for the disabled behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.

At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a crutch when assistant coach Jerrance Howard took it from his hands.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the assessment by KU and the Big 12 conference,” said coach Bill Self. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

He also said that he spoke to a fan who had become entangled in the melee, and that she was being turned around “to the point of which I am sure we will correspond with her today to see how she feels”.

The Jayhawks won the game 80-61. The two schools will meet again in Kansas State on February 29.