Kansas Silvio De Sousa receives 12 game lockout as Big 12 exposes four after brawl

January 22 (UPI) – Kansas striker Silvio De Sousa will miss the Jayhawks’ next 12 games because of his role in a Kansas-Kansas State brawl on Tuesday evening.

In addition to De Sousa’s suspension, the Big 12 announced Wednesday that Kansas striker David McCormack had suspended two games. The conference said James Love from Kansas State will miss eight games while Antonio Gordon will have to miss three competitions.

“This type of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last night’s events,” said Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 commissioner, in a statement on Wednesday. “I am grateful for the two institutions working together to resolve this issue.”

Both schools were also reprimanded by the Big 12 for leaving the banking area during the incident.

“The behavior of some of our sports students at the end of the game (Tuesday) against Kansas State was simply unacceptable and did not reflect who we are,” said Jeff Long, Kansas sports director, in a statement on Tuesday evening. “Coach (Bill) Self and I will review the incident with the Big 12 conference and the state of Kansas to determine the consequences.

“There is no place for this behavior in college athletics or here at the KU. I would like to attend the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of athleticism of members of our team apologize evening. “

The fight started when De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon’s attempt to break out and stood above him in the final seconds of the Jayhawks’ 81:60 victory over Kansas State. During the throng, De Sousa, who threw several punches, once held a stool over his head before an assistant coach took it away.

Marcus Garrett and McCormack from Kansas as well as David Sloan and Love from Wildcats were also involved in the fight. Police officers and coaches from both teams helped end the fight, and the teams finally left the court a few minutes later.

Kansas and Kansas State will meet again on February 29th.