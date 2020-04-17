Kansas start video for their new solitary Throwing Mountains

Kansas have introduced a video clip for their new solitary Throwing Mountains.

It is the initially material lifted from the band’s impending studio album The Absence Of Presence which will launch on June 26 via Inside Out Tunes. Kansas issued a short teaser for the track before this 7 days.

Guitarist Zak Rizvi says: “Throwing Mountains could possibly be a single of the heaviest songs Kansas has ever recorded. At more than six minutes prolonged, I like to take into consideration it a bit of a Kansas mini-epic.”

Keyboardist Tom Brislin adds: “It’s quite straight forward, ‘get your self confidence likely, just take on any impediment, conquer the world’ track. It truly is really well timed in the globe, currently.”

Bassist Billy Greer says Throwing Mountains is fun to perform and adds: “The riff is like Thunder Of The Gods but dynamic at the very same time.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released on CD, 2LP, limited edition deluxe CD/Blu-ray and on electronic and streaming platforms, with frontman Ronnie Platt formerly expressing: “We are really excited for our followers to be equipped to get a taste of what is to appear from The Absence Of Presence. I feel men and women will definitely be shocked by the album.

“The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

Last month Kansas declared a run of Point Of Know Return anniversary reveals for Europe, kicking off at the London Palladium on October 18 and wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Holland Carre Theatre on November 10.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=HMOX5rSFb18

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

Kansas are planning to launch The Absence Of Presence – their to start with studio album considering that 2016’s The Prelude Implicit. The report capabilities the direct single Throwing Mountains.View Offer

Kansas: The Absence of Existence

1. The Absence of Presence

2. Throwing Mountains

3. Jets Overhead

4. Propulsion 1

5. Recollections Down the Line

6. Circus of Illusion

7. Animals on the Roof

8. By no means

9. The Tune the River Sang

Kansas 2020 European tour dates

Oct 18: London Palladium, British isles

Oct 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 23: Tampere Tamperetalo, Finland

Oct 24: Helsinki Tradition Home, Finland

Oct 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 29: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Oct 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Nov 03: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Nov 05: Heilbronn Harmonie, German

Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 10: Amsterdam Carre Theatre, Netherlands