Kansas State (9-13, 2-7) vs Iowa State (9-13, 2-7)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: The state of Iowa receives the state of Kansas in a Big 12 matchup. Both teams have lost in the last game. Iowa State lost 76: 61 on the way to West Virginia on Wednesday, while Kansas State lost to Baylor at home 73: 67 on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien from the US state of Kansas together made up 53 percent of the team’s points this season and scored 64 percent of all Wildcats points in the last five games. The 135 3-pointers he achieved tried and scored 11 out of 37 in the last five games. He also made 68.9 percent of his fouls this season.

STILL TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-6 if they allow 73 or more points, and 9-7 if they hold opponents against anything below 73 points. Cyclones are 0-8 if they reach 68 points or less and 9-5 if they exceed 68.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has lost its last five street games, scoring 60.4 points and 70.8 points per game.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Iowa State was in second place among the 12 largest teams with an average of 74.1 points per game? However, the Cyclones only scored 64.5 points per game in the four-game defeat.

___

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com