KANSAS, America’s legendary progressive rock band, will launch its new studio album, “The Absence Of Existence”, on June 26 by means of InsideOut Tunes. The LP follows 2016’s “The Prelude Implicit”, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“The Absence Of Presence” features nine all-new tracks created by KANSAS, created by Zak Rizvi, and co-developed by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. KANSAS‘s signature audio is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt‘s towering vocals, David Ragsdale‘s searing violin, Tom Brislin‘s stunning keyboards, Williams and Rizvi‘s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart‘s impressive drums, and Billy Greer‘s rocking bass.

“We are definitely proud of the album ‘The Absence Of Presence’,” responses KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. “Building a new KANSAS album sets a incredibly substantial musical regular that is envisioned from our lovers. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for most people.”

This fall, KANSAS will be using its incredibly well known “Level Of Know Return” anniversary tour to Europe for 13 dates in October and November. The “Place of Know Return” anniversary European tour will consist of tunes from “The Absence Of Presence”, traditional hits and deep cuts, and will culminate with the legendary album “Level Of Know Return” performed in its entirety.

“It truly is been a when due to the fact the band has been equipped to perform in Europe, the place we have some extremely passionate admirers,” adds KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams. “We are excited to just take the ‘Point Of Know Return’ anniversary tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us conduct that album in its entirety, together with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the initial supporters to listen to some of the music from ‘The Absence Of Presence’ done are living.”

KANSAS has offered much more than 30 million albums all over the world, and is well-known for traditional hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust In The Wind’ to progressive epics like “Song For America”.

After wrapping-up current U.S. dates for the “Stage Of Know Return” anniversary tour this spring, KANSAS will debut a keep track of from “The Absence Of Existence” are living this summer time in the course of the “Juke Box Heroes” 2020 tour when the band will strike the street with FOREIGNER and EUROPE.

Tickets for the KANSAS “Issue of Know Return” anniversary European tour will go on sale this 7 days.