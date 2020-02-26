kanye-west-dropping-joel-osteen-for-justin-bieber?

(Getty Images)

Is Kanye West dropping Joel Osteen from their joint tour and changing him with Justin Bieber? Which is what 1 gossip web site is boasting this week, but the story is full nonsense. Gossip Cop can set the history straight.

According to the superstar “news” web site Naughty Gossip, West was setting up a stay tour with televangelist Osteen, but it’s unraveling in advance of it even begins as the two “divas” are not able to reconcile their differences. A “source” who is under no circumstances identified say that West has resolved to convey Bieber on tour with him alternatively. “The two of them together would be an act of god,” allege the insider.

It is a tiny bizarre just how mistaken everything is about this story. Gossip Cop seemed into it and almost nothing about it is real. It seems like Naughty Gossip read through a bunch of latest headlines from respectable information outlets and rearranged some of the wording to make up a new tale.

To start with off, if you’re thinking why this is the 1st you’re listening to about a West/Osteen live tour, it is due to the fact it doesn’t exist, at minimum not however. What is actually occurring is that Osteen and his spouse are going on tour, and West will be joining them at Yankee Stadium in May. The two experienced earlier teamed up for a present at Osteen’s Houston church in November. West has been bringing his Sunday Provider present to new places close to the region as properly, but Osteen isn’t becoming a member of him for a joint tour just yet.

Next, there is no evidence of a slipping out of any kind involving West and Osteen. Not only are tickets are still on sale for their Could exhibit, but Osteen and West are plainly helpful. In a December job interview with Great Early morning The usa, the televangelist reported that he and West “struck up a discussion and a friendship” adhering to the rapper’s newfound religious zeal. Osteen also explained the musician as “very genuine” and a “fantastic person.”

Third, there is the aspect about Bieber. This 1 is so clear it is just about unpleasant: Bieber is not joining West on the street simply because he’s starting up his pretty highly publicized Modifications tour in Might. The gossip website likely just read through modern headlines that Bieber done at West’s Sunday Services very last weekend and resolved to invent its possess sequel.

West’s recent religious jobs have led to some really entertaining, although fake, tabloid headlines of late. In December, Star claimed West was forcing Kim Kardashian to go away Trying to keep Up with the Kardashians and sign up for him on the highway preaching. A rep for West dismissed the tale as “nonsense” for Gossip Cop. Much less than two weeks later, we busted the National Enquirer for creating that Kardashian was divorcing her husband above his “obsession” with faith. Most not too long ago, and potentially most ridiculously, NW alleged that West was making a doomsday bunker on his Wyoming estate in the party of a biblical apocalypse. That a person, you will be shocked to hear, was also bogus.