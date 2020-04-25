Kanye West is hip hop’s second billionaire, Forbes reports

After reviewing his finances at Forbes’ request, he says that Kanye West is officially a billionaire.

A new report by an American business magazine has estimated the rapper and tycoon at $ 1.3 billion. The bulk of that wealth is the West’s share of his Yeezy sneakers, which, according to Forbes, are worth $ 1.26 billion.

This news becomes the second billionaire of western hip-hop after Jay-Z.

Western music has made up a relatively small portion of this wealth, despite being one of the best-selling artists of the last 20 years. His GOOD Music label and rights to his discography were valued at least $ 90 million by Forbes.

Most of the West’s finances were in assets – $ 81 million in property and $ 21 million in land. The mysterious artist’s team listed $ 17 million in cash and $ 35 million in inventory.

Forbes emphasized the lack of independent verification of some of the figures provided. Despite this, the West said it had underestimated the outlet, demanding $ 3.3 billion. In response, Forbes compared their self-esteem with the unofficial rule they used to appreciate US President Donald Trump now; “Take everything that the future president insisted on, divide by 3, and start from there.”

The new Forbes estimate was largely driven by the West’s dissatisfaction with the fact that it was not included in the annual billionaire outlet list published last month.

“You know what you’re doing,” he told Forbes.

“You play with me, and I no longer deal with myself or accept it in Jesus name.”