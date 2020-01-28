Kanye West wants white man to depict him in biopic

Danny McBride attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” on July 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

“La La Laaa, wait until I get my white biopic,” Kanye West hummed while washing (probably excluding her legs) with a bar of milky soap in her ivory shower on the top floor of her monochromatic mansion.

We all wondered in a playful way who would play us in the biopic of our lives, right? Especially if you have Twitter. Naturally, a professional narcissist like West thought deeply about the possibility that his eccentric life could be immortalized on film. And he has already chosen the head man. Who could it be?

Danny McBride.

“Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life,” the actor from Pineapple Express told The Guardian. “It was a pretty amazing phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe this sense of ego that I can represent? I have no idea.”

Well, it’s … a choice. Kind of like what West believes to be slavery.

Naturally, Black Twitter couldn’t help but wonder if critically acclaimed tree star Scarlett Johansson had thrown her hat in the ring.

Since Johansson can obviously play anything regardless of race, gender or species, she can perhaps convince West that she is in fact a white man with his method acting as a feat. Until then, McBride is West’s first choice. “It was a pretty incredible day. Maybe one day we will make the film. Who knows? Added McBride.

Apparently McBride also told this story last summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said that West had taken him home.

Danny McBride’s Crazy Day with Kanye West / Jimmy Kimmel Live (YouTube)

If McBride takes on the role, let’s just hope he doesn’t try to incorporate Silverface into the act. This would spur levels of controversy from Robert Downey Jr.

By the way, I ask that the title of the film be MAGA X.

