The Kapil Sharma Show is one of those programs that is enjoying a good amount of refills on television. But fans are definitely on the look out for when a new episode of this program will be aired.

The film has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, with any celebs getting promotion for the Kapil Sharma Show. In fact the report is that Kapil Sharma is ready to host the episode without any audience.

Kapil Sharma Returning to Lockheed Beach to create history with Kapil Sharma Show?

A report from Bollywood Hungama said, “Why not? As America’s most popular talk show host, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres, have the audience format as the Coronavirus destroys the world, they are recording their shows from their home. Is likely to follow.

Interesting, of course, but it has to be seen how Kapil Sharma manages to laugh without any audience. We all know that he is a master when it takes delightful content from the audience.

Kapil recently took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of his beloved daughter of three months, wearing a pink and yellow lehenga-bra.

He captioned the image: “Jai Mata Di A # Ashtami #Kanjakpujan #DadisGirl #anayra # Kanya # mon month #Gratitude.”

The images received more than 1.2 million likes and Bollywood personalities couldn’t stop commenting. Rapper Badger has released heart emojis. Singer Neha Kakkad wrote: “Wow … Jai Mata Di”.

Actress Richa Chadha said: “Avwav” and singer Guru Randhawa shared heart emojis.

