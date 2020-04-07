Kapil Sharma’s mother acts like a baby in the lockdown and is Adorably Relalateble

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly India’s most beloved comedian. The actor never fails to make the audience laugh while he does so again when he is sitting in the middle of the wood feeling that his mother felt like a child.

But what divides us is the anecdote Kapil shared to the media to substantiate his statement. Kapil Sharma, who made headlines as a father after his wife gave birth to a beautiful baby, told Anaira about her life at home.

Kapil Sharma’s mom acts like a baby between lockdown and it’s Adorably Relalateble

Opening on TOI, Kapil says, “Lockdown forced us to understand the value of those who are trying hard. I also understand that my mother has started behaving like a baby, now that she has reached a certain age. Jayase Gajak (Sweet) came to Thai Punjab. So mommy put a lot of ghazal boxes in the adoption room and when I asked for it, I was told that it was not in the kitchen and I told my mother. Odhnu it. “

Opening his routine during lockdown, Kapil said, “I do not even have a day to day. Abhisheka (the baby) has just gotten a little zyada attachment. And also laughter. That feeling is out of this world. She proved her name completely – Anaira, which means happiness. “

Kapil Sharma says that he is currently staying at home and spending a lot of time with his family as he cannot shoot in new episodes due to the ongoing seven-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.