Kaprekar’s Constant releases vinyl version of Depth of Field

British prog rockers Kaprekar’s Constant have announced that they will release a new vinyl version of their recently released second album Depth Of Field. The new version will be released on Plane Groovy Records on February 14 and will be delivered as a two-disc, 180 g vinyl edition.

The new vinyl release will also contain two new songs, Deception and The Fever Tree, written specifically for the vinyl release. You can hear excerpts of these songs in a new teaser video from the band, which you can watch below.

“The lead time and track lengths of the digital album didn’t really lead to the vinyl format, so we returned to the studio to record extra material,” explains bassist Nick Jefferson. “These were not outtakes or in any way considered too weak for the original CD. It was good to meet a strict deadline for a change and we think the resulting songs are really strong.”

The new vinyl edition of Depth Of Field can be ordered in advance from Burning Shed and also Talking Elephant.

