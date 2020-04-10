Karan Johar’s kids reject Channa Meraya and Malaika Arora’s version, Anushka Sharma can’t help but agree!

It seems that filmmaker Karan Johar’s children, Ruhi and Yash, are not fans of his musical sense.

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared his family’s breakfast video on Instagram. Little Yash says that Johar should not sing because in his words, “I do not like it”.

The passion, however, does not demand defeat. He begins to sing a few lines of the song “Channa Meraya” of 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which Yash and Ruhi have given him a strong “Dada Na!

Karan Johar’s boys reject Channa Meraya and her version of Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma can’t help but agree!

The filmmaker desperately thinks of his mother Hiro Yash Johar for his support but he says: “No, I certainly don’t like it.”

She adds, about Karan Johar’s father, Late Producer Yash Johar: “You did not even have your father. But you are still better than your father.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar sarcastically captioned: “From that time on, I can sing! I am glad to know that I have a loving audience. # Lockdownhoes. “

Commenting on Karan Johar’s post, “Ai Dil Hai Mushkil” actress Anushka Sharma wrote: “Fans at home for you – Nil.”

Malaika Arora commented: “@karanjohar ur just refuse to listen. I’ve been doing this for years. “

Dino Morea said: “They are adorable. And you have to listen, by no means @karanjohar. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.