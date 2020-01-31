Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan illuminate the dark age

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, the second season in Simon Rich’s comedic anthology series, wastes no time dealing with the crappy conditions of the Middle Ages: questionable (to say the least) health care, feudalism, lack of job opportunities. But the show offers bright spots both in time and in the cast – together with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan anticipate humor and not so grim determination with the past. In fact, Soni and Viswanathan play two of the most ambitious and intelligent characters. As Lord Vexler and Alexandra Shitshoveler, they are not restricted to humble beginnings or a pre-industrial society.

The A.V. Club met with Viswanathan and Soni on the Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour to talk about Sight Gags, Peter Serafinowicz, representation, and what it’s like to be the smartest people in the room / castle.

The A.V. Club: There is a big reset this season. The show tells a completely different story in a completely different period. It’s obviously a big reversal of luck for Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi’s characters. But certain things like personality traits have been carried over. Do you see between your characters from the last and the new season?

Karan Soni: Yes, in any case. I think my character is in the same dynamic in which he is the smartest person in the room, but he always navigates behind someone else who is more powerful. This dynamic is coming back here too – I’m the King’s advisor, but I babysit a complete idiot, which is always very, very fun to play. The way the story goes throughout the season is different for my character and where it ends up. There is definitely a similarity, but being with another actor this time made the show completely different for me. As if I worked a lot with Daniel and we saw each other a few times in season one, but last year it was always the three of us (Buscemi, Radcliffe and Soni), so it felt different. There are days here that there was only me and (Daniel) all day. And it was really, really fun because it’s so great to work with. It almost felt like I was doing a completely different job and I would never see Steve, which was very sad. Whenever we actually had a scene together, we were so happy because otherwise we were so far away and separate.

Geraldine Viswanathan: This time I have Steve! (Laughs) But I think, just like last season, I’m playing a kind of heroine in the series. She always fights against the good fight. But this season, I think Al is someone a little more selfish than Eliza. This season feels more like a coming-of-age story. We have the feeling that we are more likely to meet Al at this time. It is like when you are in college or in your early 20s and you just ask yourself: “What am I doing? What are my parents doing? Will I do the same?” We are dealing with energy, optimism and that here. We feel like “I’m going to be big and great!” Then you will be confronted with your actual reality.

AVC: When she tries to find out for herself, Al seems to question someone else’s vision for her life or simply reject it.

GV: Yes, in any case. She resembles Lord Vexler, where she feels limited in position and what is available to her. And she’s smarter than average Joe and wants to see the world, be an academic, and experience art and culture. She just constantly comes across the really backward way of life in her city. But then it’s more about ambition and making a name for yourself, which is good. But you also have to accept and love where you come from; that will always be part of you and that’s how she sees it.

AVC: You are both one of the smartest people in the room.

GV: Yes.

AVC: What I always enjoyed about the show, including season two, is that the most competent people are almost always the people of color. In addition to your characters, Lolly Adefope played Rosie in season one and she was really important – without her help you couldn’t have changed God’s mind.

KS: Yes.

AVC: What makes this dynamic even more noticeable this season is that the people who get them to act as if they weren’t brown people at the time. Or you can get Game Of Thrones, also inspired by the Middle Ages, where brown people are violent hordes or slaves.

KS: Precisely.

GV: Yes.

AVC: It’s striking, but at the same time it feels very organic.

KS: Yes, and I think the cool thing about this show is that it’s authentic with the sets and costumes and everything else, because when you see the set looks cheap or a costume looks cheap, you take it out. So optically almost everything looks like a Game Of Thrones, but the dynamics that we have in it are very modern, as is the way we deal with each other. It’s great that we don’t always have to be authentic that way, because then we can play any kind of characters they want. It’s really cool because hopefully the world is doing that now. When we do this show, we try to do justice to the scripts that are very goofy and funny. But I think it’s great that the basis of the series is that our two characters are these ambitious, competent characters over two seasons. And they are not related in any form. It’s just really cool and the people who notice their ambitions are great. But it’s always colored people who notice what’s interesting. But that’s a good thing, because then people feel like a positive representation.

GV: Yes, and it just feels like we’re an ensemble of actors or players. It’s nuanced than just saying, “Well, Steve has blonde hair, so his daughter should be blonde.” We can leave room for interpretation and keep it more interesting by saying, “Oh, I wonder what the family situation is like here.”

KS: Something really cool happened to one of the flashbacks; It was a younger version of (Al) and they cast this little Indian girl. It was her first acting job and it was in Prague. They flew her from South Carolina to Prague and she came on the set and at that time Geraldine and I were together in one scene. That was her first time on the set in a scene in Prague. And we thought that was really cool – she wasn’t one of those child actresses who always brought in stuff. They found her and flew her and her father to Prague.

GV: It was really special.

KS: I remember she came outside and the first actors she ever saw working on a scene were two Indians. Actually three Asians, because it was both of us and Greta Lee. That was her first experience on the set. How great is that

GV: That’s right. I remember it. Oh my God.

AVC: It’s so nice. There were several other newcomers to the line-up, including Peter Serafinowicz as King Cragnoor. How did he change the dynamics on the show?

KS: I loved working with him. We read in the script that the king is said to be extremely fearsome and only has that booming voice. It wasn’t clear to me that he was doing voice over or that he was doing so much of it. He was in Star Wars! (Serafinowicz pronounced Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.) I didn’t know about it. But he has that most amazing voice and when he has to yell at Daniel or scold him, it’s really scary. And he’s like a 6 foot guy. So if he’s wearing a crown in his armor, he’s really scary, but very funny at the same time. The king is one of my new favorite characters.

AVC: That’s right – Al is dealing with this almost school-like clique. They are mean girls – well, mean girls and boys.

GV: Yes, yes, and Jess (Lowe) and Tony (Cavalero) were so great.

KS: There were also only a lot of local London actors from the West End that came out and they were fantastic. Like the Oracle (David Gant). They were all very cute and nice.

AVC: Another thing that feels contemporary about the show, even though it was played a thousand years ago, is the idea that we’re going through a particularly bad time in history. But if I asked my father, he would probably say that he had a really bad time 20, 30 years ago.

GV: Yes, in any case. We deal with current issues, even though our show was in the past. I hope we learn from our history, but the truth is that it has always been bad.

AVC: What makes it seem worse is the idea that things should have gotten better.

GV: Yes / Yes. There are still questions that feel fairly basic and that haven’t been fully resolved. So it’s exciting to have all of these elements in the background with the Middle Ages, but it still works for today, both in terms of commentary and humor. There is a fraudulent episode with these timeless themes and all these hijinks we are dealing with.

KS: Yes, and there is a legal episode where …

GV: Oh yeah!

KS: The peasants are trying to sue the crown, and I represent the crown. I bought the jury and it’s easy –

GV: It is so unfair.

KS: It’s basically like Al is trying to do something that has never been done before, and I’m like the big man who came to destroy.

AVC: In addition to the hijnks, all the great visual gags are something that was taken over from the first season. I loved looking for them in season one. When you saw the different parts of the sky, there were all these really specific, very bureaucratic departments. This leads to people’s job titles, buildings and all these other things in the Middle Ages. Did you have a favorite gag, a sight or something else?

KS: That’s a good question. For me it’s almost an entire episode. (Laughs) We have a concert episode with Fred Armisen where we turned the entire set into a medieval concert with bouncers and the concert staff who had staff.

GV: (Laughs) Yes, yes, yes. People who sell sage in the crowd –

KS: Sage in the crowd and they made a medieval poster with Fred Armisen and there were groupies. It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s really crazy and fun. We made a green room for him in which everything was green, as it looks in a medieval version. (Laughs) Then he recorded an original song for the episode that we all sang just because he played so much. But yes, this whole episode is a sight gag, I think, and it’s really funny.

GV: I remember the oracle.

KS: Oh yeah! I have never worked with him.

GV: That is one of my favorite characters. The oracle. Yes. The kind of all-seeing person who just hangs around and annoys in the pub. I love him.

KS: He keeps coming back.

GV: Yes, and he just wants to be our friend.

KS: He calls Al a slut.

GV: (Laughs) He’s actually not that nice, but he’s always there and just monitors everything.

AVC: There are actually a lot of these archetypal roles in the series and in your group. There is the person cursed with knowledge like the oracle. You have the heroine who knows that there is more to life than her city. There is also the ogre-like king and the fool. If you look at how these roles have evolved, is there one you really want to play in a future season?

KS: Yes, I would like to play someone who is really stupid, just really stupid.

GV: Me too!

KS: Yes, it seems so funny.

GV: You see, it’s great that we can compete against the competent and smart players who compete against the system. But I would also love the opportunity to just be ridiculous because I think that’s usually a little bit funnier. So I think I would like to do that. Someone who just …

KS: Like Daniel in season two.

GV: Yes.

KS: You just go through life and say, “Oh!”

GV: Yes.

KS: There are a lot of such characters on this show in general. I think that would be fun.

GV: Yes. Maybe just someone with less logic.

AVC: The subtitle for your show is threatening, but how does the part of Miracle Worker come into play this year? Because in season one there was this enormous threat and you tried to stop the end of the world. Will the show present a big goal that you want to achieve together, or is there a big threat that shows up?

KS: It happens all season, but basically we’re at war with this other group, this other family, the Valdrogians. You will see them at some point, but every time you hear about them, they are like these unscrupulous killers. They look kind of like Dothraki – their production design a bit. Once Vexler visits their home, their base camp, and Chauncley (Radcliffe) has to sign this peace treaty. The Valdrogians always try to wage war with us, and at some point it reaches this point towards the end. Our village is basically on the war path and we are outnumbered. It’s a whole thing.

GV: Yes. I feel that these are everyday threats rather than the first season, in which there was a lot of this overarching type of action and goal. While this, I think, each episode has its own kind of life-threatening instance.

KS: Yes, how Ed (Buscemi) is sentenced to death for something.

GV: Yes, and then this wall between the two cities is the under-the-radar thing that ultimately comes into play. The show builds on that.