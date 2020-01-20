Kardashian Retail Empire supports POS financing

divide

Never underestimate the value of the contact form that every retailer and service provider places somewhere on their website – because nobody knows who will end up on the other side.

In the case of Afterpay, the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment service platform, it turned out to be the Kardashian media empire calling through the form. The famous family wanted to integrate the Australian startup’s POS installment financing solution into their wide range of digital businesses.

“As it turned out, they filled out our content form. Sometimes the world has an amazing way of building relationships, ”said Nick Molnar, co-founder and CEO of Afterpay, Karen Webster during the last conversation about the PYMNTS founder series. “In this case, it was a great opportunity to work closely with the entire team and learn about the impact of influential companies on retail.”

Endorsement by the Kardashian Media Empire is a big deal for any emerging brand. Kim Kardashian-West alone has over 60 million followers on Twitter, over 160 million followers on Instagram and a net worth of around $ 350 million that comes from selling and supporting a wide range of products through these channels. Because Kardashian followers not only passively watch, but actively spend, the support of a member of the “K-Klan” can be a great asset to anyone who does business with consumer reaching.

For a brand like Afterpay, which was launched in the United States just 18 months ago, this was an incredible stroke of luck at the beginning of the market – not to mention the important insight into how important it is to have basic tasks under control , Please also note the “Contact” form. According to Molnar, it was also amazing, if somewhat surreal, to get an Instagram post from Kim Kardashian that instantly reached five times the population of Australia.

The company had come a long way from its inception in 2014 when about 10 retailers offered afterpay as a payment option at checkout. The big idea was that millennial consumers were looking for payment flexibility without having to commit to revolving credit agreements – a change that Afterpay saw when it was founded, although this wasn’t quite obvious to the entire market yet.

“Millennials still made up a fairly small portion of retail spending in 2015,” said Molnar.

Molnar founded Afterpay for this emerging generation of consumers and offered a more flexible and transparent financing option through retailers. As it turns out, the company’s early bet paid off. Afterpay has expanded from its home country of Australia to a global base of more than 6 million consumers on three continents and offers services through more than 40,000 retail partnerships, including the Kardashians.

According to Molnar, the focus is now on where to go next and grow.

See the early change

Molnar’s path to financial services was a bit of a hassle. He started selling jewelry from his dorm on eBay. His family had a long history in jewelry retailing and he was able to grow his dormitory business into Australia’s largest seller of jewelry and watches.

While Molnar admitted that he had no particular passion for jewelry beyond his family relationship, high-level sales gave him insight into the subtle changes in millennial consumer behavior. As the first generation to come of age during the financial crisis, they seemed to have learned that spending money they didn’t have should be avoided.

“If you look at the spending graphs for millennials at this point, the burden of double credit growth grew, but the average order value was much lower, which correlates with the lower disposable income among the population at the time,” said Molnar. “This was a generation that spent differently, wanted to spend their own funds, and needed a solution with more flexibility without the additional costs associated with a revolving credit line.”

He noted that the change was not ringing data bells because the spending rate was so low at that point – but the writing on the wall seemed clear what Afterpay needed for this emerging consumer.

Molnar emphasized that the company has not made any fundamental changes to the product since its market launch in 2014. Customers can split their payments into four equal parts to be paid in installments spread over four weeks.

There are no financing costs or interest payments and the loan terms cannot be extended. Unlike a typical revolving credit product, where it is in the underwriter’s interest that the consumer pays too late or takes to the streets to make minimum payments, Afterpay does not make money on the consumer side of its platform unless it does are late. Afterpay charges its retail partners with a percentage of the transaction, so the incentives are based on customer success rather than failure.

“It was a long game and we didn’t see the results we see today in 2014,” said Molnar.

In the beginning, however, the company had two advantages. The first was the jewelry platform that Molnar founded before Afterpay because it offered a popular channel with a built-in customer base. He had secured his anchor customers, which could attract thousands of years old who wanted to buy jewelry. The second came from a well-known Australian clothing retailer called Princess Polly, who joined the service.

“We made 15 to 20 percent of their transaction volume within 24 hours of launch,” said Molnar. “It blew us away. We knew we were really into something. “

The next border

Today, Molnar said, Afterpay is the second largest retail outlet in Australia. First place is likely to be difficult to get since Google currently holds it. Success in one market, however, is no guarantee of success in another – which means that Molnar’s decision to “uproot my whole family” to take Afterpay to the US coast is still one of his most frightening decisions in life.

“The US, UK and Australia are all expected to be very similar markets,” said Molnar Webster, admitting that there are indeed many similarities. “However, they are very different in terms of consumer preferences.”

The financing product has conquered the American market to the extent that Afterpay signed 3 million users in 18 months, said Molnar – a much better result than expected. This Kim Kardashian advocacy, which came about organically, certainly helped. He noted that the Kardashians were looking for afterpay through an online registration – not because they could market directly to them, but because they were customers.

“We rely on our customers to be our best sellers. They will visit websites on their own and directly suggest to retailers that they need to add afterpay and we believe that this is the most effective confirmation we can get, ”said Molnar.

The company’s goal for 2020 is to grow in new markets, especially through the dealers with whom the company already works and who want to offer afterpay to their consumers.

“Millennials are growing up all over the world,” said Molnar. “And what they have in common is a desire for payment flexibility – a controllable payment system that’s designed to work with them instead of benefiting from working against them.”

