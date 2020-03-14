Karen Effrem, an advocate for educational freedom

Dr. Karen Effrem, a pediatrician and freedom education advocate, died on February 12 at the age of 60 after a ten-year battle with breast cancer.

Effrem, the President of Education Liberty Watch and the co-founder and chief executive of the Florida Stop Common Core Coalition, frequently commented on Breitbart News for the past ten years, as parents across the nation struggled with Common Standards. Core in their respective states.

The hundreds of articles and information she shared with parents and lawmakers across the country provided solid information and inspiration and information to help them in the respective struggles for parental education control.

With a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University and a pediatric education from the University of Minnesota, Effrem testified before Congress and provided a multitude of papers analyzing the damage caused by federal control of education, the need for student data privacy and the struggle to maintain parental rights.

In addition to his frequent comments on Breitbart News, Effrem was cited by Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the British Medical Journal, National Journal, Bloomberg News, Politico, CNSNews and other media outlets.

When Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis (R) announced in January 2019 an executive order to remove Common Core from his state, Effrem immediately went to work to help rewrite Florida’s math standards.

Even in January, just two weeks before his departure, Effrem emailed Breitbart News his comments on the state of Florida’s mathematical standards.

“He used the standard algorithm much more strongly and earlier,” he wrote, “with a strong emphasis on procedural fluency.”

According to his illness, he continued, “I will check Euclidean geometry and eighth grade algebra I.”

“Countless children and families owe more to Karen Effrem than they would ever know,” said Jane Robbins, a solicitor, writer and frequent co-author with Effrem, on Breitbart News, adding that Effrem was a tireless advocate who gave of herself. to the end of his life:

He did as much for promotion in pro-family education as anyone in this country. Not only was he brilliant and an encyclopedia of knowledge, he was completely tireless. Many times, when I was ready to give up a particular topic or effort, he would talk to me about writing another work, or having a meeting again: what should we lose? Three weeks before I died, he called me to complete the rewriting of Florida’s math standards, to which he had contributed so much. He didn’t even mention his health until I asked him how he was going.

As a pediatrician, Karen acted on the guiding principle of protecting innocent children. The threats to the children came from Common Core, from the invasion of their data privacy and from their encroachment on research for their government-sponsored psychics and personalities. She was fighting anything that would harm the children. And because so much of what happens in government schools hurts children, it never came to rest.

As reported from Effrem’s passing, U.S. parents involved in education retweeted a tribute to him at Georgia Stop Common Core.

“We have lost a real leader in educational activism,” said the Georgia parent group. “Dr. Karen Effrem was a bright, gentle woman, but a warrior for children. “

“His work at trying #StopCommonCore in Florida has left a template for following other states,” the group added:

She was an incredible woman and a warrior for children. You will miss her a lot. Karen RIP https://t.co/EpAxr4Hz8K

– USPIE (@StopFedEd) February 14, 2020

Ann Marie Banfield, an education researcher and parent rights advocate in New Hampshire, also shared with Breitbart News that Effrem is “an invaluable resource for parents struggling with quality parental rights and quality public schools”.

Banfield, who also fought against the basic standards common in New Hampshire, said: “Karen’s in-depth investigation helped us all fight for our children.”

“Fortunately, we still have access to his research so his legacy continues.” “We are all grateful for her commitment to parents and children across the country.”

Her husband, Paul, is survived to the extreme by her parents, Gerald and Ruth Swedeen; her children, Maria, Tim and Chris; her grandchildren, Gerald and Joseph; his sisters Pam and Paula and their families; and many family and friends.

“Despite the enormous battles that had to be fought, Karen was always optimistic,” reflected Robbins. “She knew who was responsible. She loved the Lord and had unwavering faith. What a privilege to have worked with her.”