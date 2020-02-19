[karen-o-suggests-she’s-“ready-to-make”-new-yeah-yeah-yeahs-music]

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O suggests that she’s “ready to make some music” with her band once again, following a prolonged hiatus.

The singer mentioned as a great deal to Australian radio station double j today (February 19), shortly following the Yeah Yeah Yeahs had been announced as performers for this year’s version of Aussie tunes pageant Splendour in the Grass.

“I do not know the solution to that concern,” Karen O instructed double j when questioned irrespective of whether Yeah Yeah Yeahs would have new product all set for the impending festival. “All I can say is that I truly feel ready to make some music. That’s rather significantly all I could say to that.”

“It feels like time to have a thing new out there. But that is yet to materialize, so we’ll see how this yr goes,” she included.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs went on hiatus in late 2013, right after touring in assist of their fourth studio album ‘Mosquito’, which came out in the same 12 months. They reunited in 2017 and released a deluxe remaster of their now-typical debut, ‘Fever To Tell’.

Very last yr, Karen O released ‘Lux Prima’, a joint album with American producer Threat Mouse. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly referred to as the document “a hypnotic listen” which features songs that “pull you in”.

In the meantime, guitarist Nick Zinner just lately teamed up with San Diego musician Justin Pearson to sort a grindcore band Additional Discomfort.