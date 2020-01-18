Karl-Anthony Towns falls 27 points on Minnesota Timberwolves returns after knee injury

The double All-Star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, returned to the Timberwolves line-up after missing the previous 15 games due to an injury and lost 27 points, the maximum of the team, in just 28 minutes.

At the moment, the team put him in a one-minute limitation while he was working to regain his condition after spraining his left knee.

His teammate Andrew Wiggins was delighted to have the star man back in action in the loss of Friday night 116-114 against the Indiana Pacers.

01:25

Highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves visit to the Indiana Pacers in week 13 of the NBA season

“When we got it out, we had to get over it,” Wiggins said. “I’m glad he’s back and I’m not surprised he played so well. That’s what he does. He’s a born player.”

Despite the fact that Towns generally published good songs, Towns was only 4 out of 12 in the field in the second half, missed the three attempts of the last quarter and went out with 1:16 to play, which eliminated what the forward three was pointers.

The late rotation of the cities caused a series of errors. With the score still right, Wiggins missed a lay-out in a fast break with 55 seconds remaining and then went out for another rotation with 31 seconds while the team succumbed to a narrow defeat on the road.

Statue:

Karl-Anthony Towns had not played for more than a month due to an injury.

Head coach Ryan Saunders said earlier Friday that he would play safely with Towns, who had not played since December 13. Minnesota left 5-10 in his absence.

Saunders said the Timberwolves would limit the minutes of Towns and follow his fatigue closely. How long it takes may depend on how Towns responds to the live game action during the following games.

“He hasn’t played for a while, so you have to consider all those things,” Saunders said. “You always want a complete range of players and if you have a man who is just as productive as KAT, you always want that man.”

Do you want to see the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Download the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.