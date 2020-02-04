Karl Henry dies from complications 7 months after shooting in the Marquette Park barber shop

A 48-year-old man who was shot outside a barber shop in Marquette Park last year died of his injuries.

Karl Henry was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. on February 1 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, according to the Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office.

Autopsy results released Tuesday revealed that he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a murder, the medical investigator’s office said. He lived in the Grand Crossing district.

Chicago police are investigating the scene where two people were shot, June 8, 2019, in the 6,800 block of South Western Avenue. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

About 11:15 pm June 8, 2019, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alarm in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

Henry was hit in the face, shoulder, chest, and back and lay on the sidewalk, the authorities said. The other man, 32, was found in the barber shop with a gunshot wound at the back.

They were taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition at the time, police said.