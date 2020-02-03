Karma Eyes electric SUV | The things

Shoppers looking for an electric option in the pickup segment will have another to choose from by the end of the year, as hybrid electric sports car maker Karma has announced it will announce its own by the end of the year. So far, the company has only published a teaser picture of what the truck might look like in the end. It will be built on a new four-wheel drive platform.

From zero to crowded

While no electric pickups are currently available, several are on the move. The LA Auto Show had the cumbersome rollout of the dear or hate Tesla Cybertruck. Meanwhile Lordstown and Rivian are constantly on the way to bring their concept trucks and Böllinger to the market. The three big members, Ford and GM, also have plans that are likely based on the support they have given Rivian and Lordstown.

Platform for multiple vehicles

The four-wheel drive platform is also used for a high-quality electric SUV, another growing segment in which the Tesla Model X is already being sold. Ford introduced its Mach E Mustang crossover and Porsche has an all-electric SUV in the pipeline. It would also put the Karma SUV against the Fisker Ocean from Karma’s former founder.

Troubled story

via guideautoweb.com

Karma Automobiles is the former Fisker Automotive, which has made the Karma a plug-in hybrid sports car. The company had to file for bankruptcy when problems with its battery supplier led to orders not being fulfilled. They were bought up by the Wanxiang Group, which acquired the rights to the Karma sports car. Founder Henrick Fisker has since developed a new Fisker. The first model is the recently announced Fisker Ocean.

