Karma-Facing Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

It is really not fun to make mistakes, but it is worse to ignore them. By using the old karma, you make new and different karma. Ignoring old karma also makes new karma, and it is very similar to the old one but is more anchored, such as an advanced disease. You don’t want that. The Virgin Moon evokes our courage and ability.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You decide who you want to coordinate with. Fresh faces are very good, but the happiest teammates are people who have been injured but have continued. Resilience is the quality of champions.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Every sublime dream sits on top of its own ladder of fears. Look forward to the fear of one sport and you come closer. You cannot skip sports. Keep climbing in the expectation that you will face the next fear and also stand on it.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). If someone doesn’t accept you for who you are, this is no reason to hide, pretend or flag that you don’t care about yourself. It’s just a reason to find another company.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You seem to understand a song in a way that people cannot. That is the magic of music. You are motivated, inspired and even cured by it, and you will be there again.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The reason many people don’t do the things they are capable of is because they have no idea what those things are. You will apply your imagination and dare to think up more for yourself and others.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The answer is the work you do while trying to come up with the answer. The last number you place at the end of the equation, if you even place one, is irrelevant.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Don’t worry about a friend’s success. You may have to wait, but good friends will always return to help, inform or even wear their own friends. “Ask those who come back to know the way.” – Chinese saying

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You feel that people learn who you are through contextual clues – that they need to be aware of your family, friends, job, and possessions to get you. Maybe, although the soulful only have to look into your eyes.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You do not need money to solve the problem. You also do not need anything to which you do not yet have access. Your best resource will be your own resourcefulness.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There are people who prefer you to lie to them, and you have to give them a fair amount of attention. You may be able to tell the truth in a softer way or reformulate the story with compassion to emphasize what is fair in it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Over time, each will claim his rightful karma, so there is no reason to teach someone a lesson, take revenge, punish or reward. Too much of your attention is needed in your own company to deal with things like that.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You have the lucky side of a deal today, but that’s not the nice thing. The great thing is that you really enjoy, enjoy and celebrate what you get. So much ruining a good cause by searching for a better cause.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 17). Recognizing the need in yourself and others will be the superpower that opens up opportunities for you to make money, gain influence and create great relationships. You are accepted for an elite group. You invest in personal development. You will see fruit from seeds that you planted five years ago. Aries and Taurus are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 27, 2, 28 and 46.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have a disturbing recurring dream about my girlfriend. I dream that I am in a wooded area and I find her living there in a cave. I try to get her to come with me, but she says we can only be in the forest together. Then I notice that she has a tail. Sometimes the tail is downy and sometimes it is more like a switch. Anyway, I did not tell my girlfriend about these dreams, but I am worried that they will tell me something negative about her because in the dream I have the feeling that I have to leave her. I am a scorpion and my girlfriend is a taurus. ”

A recurring dream is a tool that your subconscious mind uses to attract your attention. Since the emotion of a dream is one of your best interpretative clues, I understand that going deeper into the “forest” of this relationship at a certain level is frightening for you. As for the tail of your Taurus, was it like a cow’s tail or a fox’s tail? Investigate the mythological creature called a Huldra for further clues. She is beautiful and seductive, although she hides a cow’s tail (or foxtail) and usually has disturbing intentions.

CELEBRATION PROFILES: Archers may feel like they are strangers in a foreign country, just like Milla Jovovich, who emigrated from Ukraine to the US during the Cold War. Becoming a foreigner forced her to remain open to new ways of looking at and observing the world – as any other culture, belief or belief would encounter. All encourage deeper spiritual work for Archers who crave mind-expanding consciousness.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Wednesday 20 Nov, 2019 21:18:27 -0800