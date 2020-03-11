Karnataka man dies after returning from Saudi government, waiting for coronavirus test – India news

A 76-year-old man who returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died, but there is no confirmation yet that he has contracted a new coronavirus infection, a government official said.

Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and headed home to Kalburgi, about 500 km from the capital city of Bengaluru.

He reportedly fell ill shortly after his return and was admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences by his family. A sore throat was sent for testing to check for coronavirus infection. In the meantime, he was transferred to CARE Hospital in Hyderabad, and he was on his way back when he died.

Kalburgi County Health Officer Dr. MA Jabbar has confirmed the death but stressed that they have yet to confirm whether his illness is coronavirus-related.

“Yes, the death of Mohammed Siddiqui has taken place. We have also sent samples to NIV (Pune Institute of Virology) Pune to find out if it was caused by a virus. We do not have confirmation yet,” Dr Jabbar told HT. However, the official stressed that the district health officials, however, took “all measures to ensure that the virus does not spread in the district.”

There are about 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, but so far there have been no infection-related deaths.

