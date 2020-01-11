Karolina Pliskova outperforms Naomi Osaka in the Brisbane international semifinals

Loading...

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Former number 1 in the world, Naomi Osaka, was eliminated in the Brisbane International semi-final on Saturday and lost in three sets against defending champion Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic.

The number 4 in the world was lost in a highly competitive match of just under 2 hours and 50 minutes in the Pat Rafter Arena with 6: 7 (10: 12), 7: 6 (7: 3) and 6: 2.

Pliskova faces American Madison Keys’ number 8 in the final after her third win after five games against Osaka.

“I think it was great to play tennis. It (Osaka) is always difficult to play, ”said number 2 in the world, Pliskova. “I think I did a great job of staying after a hard first and second set. I just kept fighting and it paid off.”

Osaka participated in her first tournament of the season and was the first to start under new coach Wim Fissette to win 16 aces and 53 winners for the match.

However, Pliskova forced a draw after saving a match point in the second set.

The second set was a repetition of the first set with few interruptions until Pliskova stalled 5: 5 and gave Osaka the chance to serve for the match.

It went from 0:30 to 40:30, but Pliskova collected, saved the match point and ended Osaka to tie the set.

The 27-year-old played three games in a row in the last set to ensure victory, and Osaka saw that the third set was canceled with two breaks.

Keys held up in the first semi-final when it came down to defeating two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova 3: 6, 6: 2, 6: 3 and reaching her first Brisbane final.

After losing the first set and an early pause in the second set, Keys began to serve more effectively and find her reach with her basic strokes against an increasingly nervous Kvitova.

After a 0-2 deficit and a semi-final on the face, Keys made a 2-2 deficit and leveled the match.

Both players struggled to keep the serve in the last set – there were five service breaks in a row – but 5-3 kept their nerves and won four points in a row from 0:30 to the first American in a Brisbane -Finally becoming Serena Williams won the title in 2014.

