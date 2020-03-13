Karonas: “We have the unfortunate name”

Crown spoke about his misfortune to share the name of the epidemic coronavirus, which is now sweeping the world.

Dissemination COVID-19 has found a lot of concerts, events and festivals that were canceled around the world to prevent further infection, and a number of countries fully obey Me.

Irish band The Coronas are now on tour in Dubai, where they told NME about the “surreal” nature of recent events.

“Dubai takes many different precautions at the airport and even at our hotel,” – said the band’s frontman Danny O’Reilly. “A lot of the big show was canceled, but we have this smaller area where live about 600 or 700 people.

“Ireland just got a whole new level. We think that they can do a full shutdown is concern that we do not come back home, but we aim to go back on Monday. Nobody knows for sure, and can not predict what’s going on. All live every day. We are sorry that we have such an unhappy group name. It brings to the mix is ​​another oddity. “

(Sticking) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC2cttMR5TU (/ embed)

The group, whose new album “True Love Waits” is scheduled for release in May, he said they were also subjected to forced cancellation and worry about the future.

“We are just like any other group,” – said O’Reilly. “We had problems with what is happening, and we are 99% confident that the US should cancel our tour. We may have to postpone my exhibition at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Many people have it worse than we do.

“We chatted with some other groups here in the same boat, and it seemed to me:” Yes, but you, at least you have not named the virus “.”

Could they change their name, given recent events?

“We did not even think about it,” said O’Reilly. “We are already five albums, and it is a new disease which has a profound impact on everything, and is difficult to judge if we have a completely new team, I would say..” Absolutely aware “We did not consider rebranding Who knows what affect.. on it? “

Hey, beer @corona! So what’s your plan? Ask friends 😬

– Crown (@TheCoronas) March 12, 2020

However, the group was trying to see the funny site own situation – going so far as to tvitnuts Corona beer brand for advice.

“Someone mentioned that maybe we should make a joint tour with” The Vaccines “, – said O’Reilly.” Twitter went crazy and we just asked the “Crown” beer, which in their plans. Memes began to come, when it all started to come, and we wanted to take the piss out of himself, but because there are people dying, and so many who are at risk, it is difficult.

“Sometimes, when such serious things happen, well look at it from a lighter perspective. All in trouble, but all we can do is laugh at our name, since it is not perfect.”

Be updated with the latest events canceled due to coronavirus.