Actor Karthik Aryan posted a famous picture on Friday showing him in his old version. However, when he wants to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s gardening remake, Janhvi Kapoor and Land Pednekar have their own twist!

The photo posted by Pat Patani and the actor was created with the Face App, which enables the user to edit his or her own face to make it look older or younger.

Karthik Aryan, Bhoomi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in this remake of Amitabh Bachchan? Here’s why we say it!

And it looks like the coronavirus lockdown made Karthik feel like he was getting older, going from his caption. “Age of approval in lockdown,” he wrote.

He also joked that it was time to remake the “gardener”.

Now let’s remake ‘Gardener’. Casting for the role of a heroine … please send in your entries, “said Karthik.

For this, friendly 6-star co-star Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Sending my entry. Hopefully I am not too old for the part.

In addition, Bhoomi Pednekar also shared the caption of the character of Sande’s eye and wrote in the caption, “@Kartikayan sir, you are sending my research for my film Kastifor.

A full show reel is also available, Sir, the eye of the film. Please cast me your movie sir “

And

On the work front, Karthik will appear in “Friendly 2” and “Forgotten 2”.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.