The coronavirus of the epidemic has disturbed us all and put us all in a deadly danger, our celebrities are trying to spread awareness, ease the lockdown and make us smile. And Karthik Aryan is certainly one of those figures who put great effort in all the above criteria.

In her Internet breakout #CoronaStopCarona Unified Language spoke about the importance of locking up the public. He educated his fans in a unique way and it served its purpose. PM Narendra Modi also shared this viral monologue on his social media pages to spread awareness about the virus. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about his spin on his monologue which he himself had written and here is what the superstar has cleverly said about using social media. “Our zone is the population 2 crores० crores (India has a population 1.3 billion) So it is a need of the hour.

Karthik Aryan reveals his true idea behind the internet breakup #Coronastopcarona Monologue

When we first read about Corona, or when it happened in India for the first time, it was definitely blown out. Because it is the Italian population and more itare tareeke what the people are not. (When the coronavirus was pervading everywhere and it was in the interstitial stages in India, it was important to tell people about the way it spread, because it is a foreign subject to the general public). I think you need to tell them differently, warn them in different ways and thank you that I have access … Use Usko kartey Hue, I think joh main best cheez kar pata hun, uss tareeke se bas sabke samane Present Kia. And a lot of people got alert from that monopoly and I’m happy and happy. Log e-mail to send some messages and they were talking about it and they really knew how it was spreading and I wanted to spread that message. Thankfully this happened and people are still understanding it and knowing what not to do at this time. “

Well, we must say that Karthik Aryan certainly spread the epidemic in a concrete and accurate way. His unique use of social media is truly inspiring. In fact in the interview, the host even said that he should be honored with the best effective way to use social media. Aryan has millions of followers and huge fan-following, and the actor is using his star-power in the most effective way.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.