Karthik Aryan shares the first COVID-19 Survivor’s post on Blood Plasma with his fans on Instagram.

Actor Karthik Aryan has requested all COVID-1 survivors across the country to donate their blood plasma to those battling the epidemic.

“I donated my blood plasma today. A person who has recovered from COVID is able to make antibodies against it. Also if you do not have any pre-existing diseases you are considered a healthy body and can donate your blood plasma, if desired, for the benefit of patients in severe cases. “I am happy and happy to share that I fit all the criteria required to donate plasma and I did it in Red Cross Ahmedabad today,” Singh wrote in the caption of the video.

She then focused on the plasma donation procedure, which she said is similar to donating blood.

“There is a needle that is used to draw blood from your body, and the blood flows into tubes that carry it to the machine. That machine separates the plasma from the blood. The same needle sends blood back to your body while (yellow) plasma is collected in a bag. It’s all very good. It happens through multiple cycles. I was also informed that the body replenishes plasma in 2 to 24 hours, “she explained.

“Dear Positive / Now Negatives … This was my first blood plasma donation experience. My feelings were reverberating amidst nervousness and excitement. In part I wasn’t sure about the process and then how I felt. If it helped anyone, wherever I was doing it Ucuraharu expectations. The first is that you check that antibodies. The second blood out and do it again to move into.

“The procedure lasted -0-40 minutes. Most of the time I was fine but anyway, -I minutes I felt insecure and had a mild headache. My doctors at the Red Cross were helping me immediately with what I was feeling and giving me relief. After that I am completely fine.

“SVP Hospital is the first in India to get approval for a plasma therapy trial and I wish them all the best in the world and thank me for going through this. If I can do it,” Singh wrote, “maybe you too. You can do it. ‘

Karthik had interviewed Sumit Singh in the first episode of his online chat show “Koki Poochega” and praised his efforts and urged the survivors to follow his example.

“I am proud of Sumitis. I urge all survivors to check with their doctors and donate their blood plasma to help critically ill patients on the way to recovery if they are not eligible. A big thank you Sumit for spreading awareness #KokiPoochega, ”he posted.

