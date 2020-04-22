Karthik Aryan Sona Mohapatra condemns domestic violence by promoting her Instagram video. The actor deletes it later

Karthik Aryan was in the news recently to alert people about the importance of lockdowns through the ongoing crisis and video and memes. He has also started the show on YouTube #KokiPuchega in which he will chat with COVID-19 warriors. The actor has received so much praise for it, but later, he finds himself in trouble.

Karthik recently reacted to the posting of fun videos on Instagram. In the video, Karthik appears to be throwing his sister out of his balcony until he dislikes the food she has prepared. Karthik was criticized by many for promoting domestic violence in the video, and even celebrities from Bollywood criticized his actions.

Singer Sona Mahapatra was also known for talking about what went wrong. She not only called it a PR stunt but also called it a strategy to incite feminists and get free publicity from them.

Sona took to Twitter and slammed the celebrity thread by sharing. Additionally, she wrote, “I’m beginning to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put on misogynistic content or even hire multiple #MeToo defendants and then wait for the feminists to speak up and protest and expand like this? Free of charge.” Propaganda. Case in Kabir Singh, Indian idol and maybe even this? “

I’m beginning to believe that for many this is a new PR strategy. Put on misogynistic content or even hire multiple #MeToo defendants and then wait for the feminists to speak up and protest and thus expand? Promotion of Free. The issue is in Kabir Singh, the Indian idol and maybe even it? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB

– ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) Apr 5, 2015

Even criticizing the filmmaker Onir, he wrote, “Stupid .. Someone should tell him because he can’t speak that many responsible film industry members have given a message against domestic violence and this is not strange. But then who are we taking away?”

After receiving so much response, Karthik removed the video from his Instagram account.

Interestingly, Karthik has also posted another fun video on Instagram in which he seems to be slapping his sister.

On the work front, Karthik will be seen in Bholaiya 1 and Dostana 2.

