Kashiwado cut out space despite the presence of the legend

There have been some rikishi in the history of sumo whose careers have been compared to super massive black holes – so overwhelmingly dominant that nothing can escape their presence.

It can sometimes appear that the successes of practically everyone who fought against each other in Futabayama, Taiho and Hakuho had not taken place, and so they are overshadowed by what these legendary yokozuna accomplished.

However, there are exceptions.

Kashiwado is one of them.

Despite the fact that the Yamagata Native’s career was parallel to that of Taiho (one of the most legendary stars of all time) and his five Imperial Cups were 27 points behind what this man had achieved, Kashiwado was considered his main rival.

The 1960s were known to sumo fans as the Haku Ho era (柏 柏 鵬), in which a figure was taken from each of their ring names.

Kashiwado has spent ten years at the top rank of sumo, and while his five championships are more than respectable in and of themselves, the fact that he had another 15 runners-up is a good indication of what might have happened if Taiho didn’t do the job The start would have been the same time.

Further evidence of how evenly they matched went into their head-to-head balance. In the first seven years that Taiho and Kashiwado competed, the series was only split between 18 and 16 in favor of Taiho and Kashiwado.

Kashiwado’s level dropped in the last few years of his career and Taiho won another five fights before the man who had been promoted to yokozuna next to him decided to end it.

After his retirement, Kashiwado built the Kagamiyama stable and ran it until his death in 1996. The former Sekiwake-Tagaryu took over from Kashiwado and is still responsible, but with only two active rikishi, Kagamiyama Beya is now the smallest stable in the sport ,