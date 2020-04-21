Kashmir journalist Gowhar Geelani booked for social media posts ‘glorifying terrorism’

Gowhar Geelani | Twitter

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Police Tuesday night stated it submitted a situation versus a Kashmiri writer-journalist Gowhar Geelani for “glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley” via social media posts, the next such FIR to be filed versus a journalist in 4 times.

Geelani is an impartial reporter who has been released by BBC, DailyO, and Scroll.in, amongst other folks. He also labored with Deutsche Welle for several yrs in Germany.

The official assertion issued by the police did not cite the sections below which Geelani was booked, but sources explained these ended up identical to those related with Masrat Zahra, a photojournalist who was charged below the anti-terror Unlawful Things to do (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for her social media posts.

The J&K administration has been struggling with criticism from journalists for its action versus Zahra and The Hindu reporter Peerzada Ashiq, who has been questioned in relationship with an FIR submitted against a report of his.

Case versus Geelani

A senior law enforcement officer informed ThePrint that authorities experienced been “compiling information” about Geelani’s social media action for some time now.

In a push launch, the police said: “Cyber Law enforcement Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, has acquired facts via reliable resources that an individual namely ‘Gowher Geelani’ is indulging in illegal routines as a result of his posts and writings on Social Media system (sic) which are prejudicial to the countrywide integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

“The unlawful routines incorporate glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, creating disaffection in opposition to the nation and creating panic or alarm in the minds of community that may perhaps lead to fee of offences against general public tranquility and the security of Condition.”

The assertion even further mentioned that several grievances have also been obtained versus Geelani for “threatening and intimidation”.

“A Circumstance FIR No. 11/2020 under the related sections of regulation has been registered at Cyber Law enforcement Station Kashmir and investigation initiated,” it claimed.

Journalists underneath hearth

Zahra was booked under UAPA Saturday for publishing “anti-national” posts on social media. In a statement released Monday, law enforcement didn’t specify which posts of Zahra have been anti-countrywide, but stated she had uploaded photos which could “provoke the public to disturb regulation and order”.

Zahra was termed in for questioning Tuesday at the Cyber Law enforcement Station in Srinagar.

The Hindu reporter Ashiq was known as in for questioning by two different police stations Sunday in advance of an FIR was submitted Monday in link with a story described by him.

“Describing a report headlined ‘Kin permitted to exhume bodies of militants in Baramulla‘ printed by The Hindu on April 19 as ‘fake news’, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR in the subject,” read through The Hindu report on 20 April.

The report was on two militants killed in an come across in South Kashmir’s Shopian area. Two family members had occur ahead to assert the bodies of the slain militants whom the authorities experienced explained ended up unknown.

The administration experienced buried the slain militants in a graveyard in Sheeri, Baramulla, reserved for international, unidentified or unclaimed militants.

