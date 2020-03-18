Kashmir valley information initially case of coronavirus in Srinagar

Medics screen individuals as portion of a precautionary evaluate in opposition to novel coronavirus in New Delhi | PTI Picture

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley on Wednesday recorded its initial optimistic case for novel coronavirus in Srinagar, mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu said.

“I have been knowledgeable a limited while back that #Srinagar has experienced its first beneficial scenario for #Covid2019. It’s a congested location in the metropolis interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the problem and also find serious measures and liable behavior,” Mattu stated in a collection of tweets.

He stated it was significant that all inhabitants of Srinagar stay at their properties from Thursday morning and do not enterprise out unnecessarily.

“IMPORTANT: I ask for ALL Srinagarites to Remain at their houses from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when totally vital. Those people with ANY flu like signs or symptoms really should right away dwelling quarantine by themselves. Report for screening/testing if indications worsen (sic),” he mentioned.

Mattu claimed he has been consistently urging for maximum preventive actions.

“I have been consistently urging for utmost attainable preventive actions and will proceed to advocate for Most safety measures. Panicking will not help. The most effective achievable strategy is to remain at house and comply with ALL pointers,” he said.

Administration officials also confirmed the initially positive scenario of coronavirus.

“There will be restrictions on community transportation, assembly of people and some other steps, in #Srinagar from tomorrow. Methods are becoming taken in view of a constructive circumstance detected. Further more updates to observe. #Coronavirus (sic),” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted.

Federal government spokesperson Rohit Kansal also tweeted, “First optimistic situation in Kashmir- Khanyar, Srinagar. History of overseas travel. Arrived on 16/3/2020. Put in Isolation. Surveillance started off in 300m area. Ask for all to cooperate. Also Immediately self report any signs.”

