Kassy’s agency reveals rumors of manipulation of the singer’s album graphics have been proven to be false

Kassy’s agency released a statement regarding rumors of card manipulation that surfaced last year, saying the matter had been resolved and that the rumors had been false by investigative agencies.

The declaration came shortly after the announcement of the publication of a collaboration with Solar by MAMAMOO on January 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

Here is the full statement from Nextar Entertainment:

Hello, this is Kassy’s Nextar Entertainment agency.

First of all, we would like to thank all the fans who have shown their love and support for Kassy.

Last year, some of those who spread malicious rumors about Kassy received suspended indictments, while others received suspended indictments on condition that they finish their lesson hours. . As a result, we inform you that rumors of card manipulation have been recognized as false by the police, the prosecution, investigative organizations and the civil courts.

These results are a warning to those who have published malicious rumors from the beginning of last year about manipulation of graphics in favor of Kassy’s album. We have previously brought criminal proceedings against those who spread malicious rumors on charges of defamation and contempt, as set out in section 70 of the Law on Promotion of the Use of Information and Communication Networks and protection of information, etc.

We have determined that we do not need to explain further, and in the future we will fight to the end against those who harass our agency artists with ridiculous rumors, and we will continue to prosecute strict judicial procedures.

Thank you.

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

