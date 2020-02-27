Kat Gordon’s leap of religion, Muddy’s Bake Shop, turns 3 on Leap Working day

By
Nellie McDonald
-
kat-gordon’s-leap-of-religion,-muddy’s-bake-shop,-turns-3-on-leap-working-day



By
Jennifer Biggs


Updated: February 27, 2020 four: 05 AM CT |
Published: February 27, 2020 4: 05 AM CT

Subscribers Only

Muddy’s Bake Store
Kat Gordon
Jan Gordon

Jennifer Biggs

Jennifer Biggs

Jennifer Biggs is a indigenous Memphian and veteran food writer and journalist who covers all issues food stuff, eating and spirits relevant for The Daily Memphian.

Area E-mail

Signal up to get the most up-to-date posts from the Meals section.

  1. 1.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Here’s what would occur if COVID-19 entered a city




  3. three.

    Metropolis Silo coming to Germantown




  4. four.

    Residency procedures go absent for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, corrections officers




  5. five.

    Foul hassle plagues ‘angry’ Tigers in loss at SMU