Kat Von D Beauty restructured after KVD sold its stake in KENDO

Controversial tattoo artist and entrepreneur Kat Von D has officially announced that it will withdraw from its self-titled makeup brand Kat Von D Beauty.

In a statement released on January 16, the company announced that the founder, Kat Von D (real name Katherine Von Drachenberg), is distancing herself entirely from the brand, making the parent company KENDO the sole owner of the line.

The company also announced an immediate name change for KVD Vegan Beauty.

“I would like to thank Kat for helping us change the beauty industry. The products that we have developed together have proven themselves and have become icons. KENDO and SEPHORA, our global trading partner, look forward to the further growth of KVD Vegan Beauty under the leadership, responsibility and direction of KENDO. We are fully positioned to continue the growth and development of the brand in both the product and marketing areas. We have developed a very strong product pipeline for 2020 and beyond. The same KENDO team that made history with KVD Vegan Beauty is ready to do it again, ”said the CEO of KENDO David Suliteanu said.

KENDO, the company behind Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty and Ole Henriksen, among others, will continue to develop vegan, cruelty-free products for the brand, in addition to the already existing extensive product range.

Kat also published a long statement Facebook, in which she announced that she had sold her shares in the company.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I think Kendo is ready to do just that,” she said.

According to insider, a spokesman for KvD Vegan Beauty, also confirmed that Von D is no longer “in any function” associated with the company.

The news comes after many makeup lovers have decided to boycott the brand over the controversy surrounding Kat Von D himself. The reality TV star and tattoo artist has made headlines repeatedly, from her decision not to vaccinate her children to allegations of anti-Semitism. Von D vehemently denied both rumors in a YouTube video titled I’m NOT a Nazi. I am not an anti-Vaxx.

Although she rejects the allegations, many customers have decided not to support the company based on her alleged views.

Since the company’s rebrand was announced, fans have reported on social media to show their enthusiasm that they will be able to support and buy from the company again.

KAT VON D LEAVES YOUR MAKEUP COMPANY, RESTORED IN KVD VEGAN BEAUTY, AND KAT DOES NOT RECEIVE DISCOUNTS OR REMAINING ITEMS WHICH ARE GOD’S BLESS IMMEDIATELY, YOUR MAKEUP CAN BUY AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Vm8SGmWah

– Adam Driver’s Oscar campaign manager (@pythonsjoe), January 17, 2020

kat von d has resigned from kvd beauty as founder and shareholder and i can finally buy back the lipsticks for which i could never find a fraudster ????

– andrew hozier byrne (@gothbabys) January 16, 2020

apparently kvd beauty is no longer operated by kat von d and she will no longer earn money with the brand … tattoo liner here I come !!!

– anna ???? dorime (@fawnlix) January 16, 2020

