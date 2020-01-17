Kat Von D comes out of Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D, a tattoo artist, has become a businesswoman, announcing today that she will quit her makeup company, Kat Von D Beauty, which will operate immediately.

Her partner since the brand’s founding, Kendo, will take full control of the brand, now called KvD Vegan Beauty.

Check out this post on Instagram

This past year has been a big change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, started my shoe series and am now busy preparing to release the album that awaited me in the spring, followed by an international tour! As long as I want to be able to equalize all of this, beyond continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything with maximum capacity. It’s hard to admit, since I’ve always said “You can do anything and anything”. But I don’t think concessions are bad. With that said, I decided to sell my brand equity, converting it to Kendo, my affiliate for the last 11 years. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided that I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow and I think Kendo is ready to do just that. The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be seamless. In order to avoid any confusion with such a major change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to reconnect, so you will begin to notice the change from KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. I would like to thank my beloved followers + supporters who supported my vision of creating a brand that endures compassion, true art and challenged modern beauty ideals – which I could never associate. I was able to create a makeup line that made strangers like me feel like we have a place in this “beauty” world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, either was embraced by the majority not. And I just couldn’t do it without you! Finally, thank you for understanding + my choice, as it was difficult to do, but I’m proud of it and I’m sure the team will continue the legacy of KvD! Here’s to many, many more years of KvD Vegan Beauty!

A post shared by the 𝐃 @ (@ thekatvond) on January 16, 2020 at 8:33 am PST

Von D says he will give up because of the pressures of raising a son, releasing an album and creating a series of vegan shoes. Some, however, expressed the suspected view that the sale of Von D’s shares to the company had more consequences than the decline in sales.

Kat Von D’s Summer

Many customers boycotted the Von D makeup line after a series of controversies. The controversy over her decision not to vaccinate her son and a possible story with anti-Semitism.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc1K_MXe1M4 (/ embed)

Von D returned to her critics with this video posted to the YouTube channel in March 2019. The video itself received a major backlash. Many suspected it was just a way to prevent further boycotts of its products.

Von D also couldn’t deal with his ex-boyfriend’s anti-Semitic past or his wife’s tattoo. He tried to invoke Latin heritage as a reason he was not anti-Semitic, something that no one bought. Von D also chose not to specify if she decided to vaccinate her child.

The boycotts continued, despite the previous popularity of Von D.’s products. The brand was a key element in beauty videos because of its high quality and long lasting power. Now the references to the brand are almost non-existent. All of Von D’s products are vegan and cruelty-free, which is a major selling point for animals that love makeup buyers.

The beauty community is questioning whether those who stopped using Von D’s products would again consider buying from the brand.

Given the damage to the brand’s reputation, it is unclear that removing the Von D will be enough to save the makeup line.