Katatonia Releases Animated Songs Movie For ‘The Winter Of Our Passing’

The official animated songs online video for “The Winter Of Our Passing”, the latest solitary from KATATONIA, can be seen underneath. The track is taken from the Swedish band’s new album, “Metropolis Burials”, which is becoming launched right now (Friday, April 24) via Peaceville Records. The clip was produced by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse states: “‘The Winter of Our Passing’ — masterly percieved by Costin Chioreanu. The permitting go of what when was of excellent relevance, now minimized to just yet another reduction. Let’s bow before the flame we’ve all deserted. But thank you for listening.”

KATATONIA, shaped in 1991 by Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the growing black/demise/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre. Pursuing on from their 2016 haunting “The Drop Of Hearts” album KATATONIA have returned with arguably their finest album to date, the enormously vivid and highly effective “Town Burials”.

With the winds of a new path steering the band on their most current journey, “City Burials” stands as KATATONIA‘s new triumph of deep and enigmatic progressive rock — the fruits of a rejuvenating and profound chapter in the band’s legacy a catalyst for its creators, with a selection of moments produced out of the fragments of an ever-evolving everyday living. Compiled into 1 of their most critical modern-day performs and statements to date, the finely honed instrumentation gives a multi-textured backdrop with the voice of Jonas Renkse guiding us as a result of these latest trials of reduction and wreck.

The proof of Jonas and Anders‘s enduring inventive bond is displayed all through “Town Burials” absorbing 58 minutes of meticulously crafted melodies and influenced, idiosyncratic preparations. From the spine-tingling dynamics of opener “Coronary heart Set To Divide” by and the simmering menace of “Lacquer” to the wildly evocative sorrow-scapes of “Town Glaciers” and the exquisitely delicate “Vanishers” (featuring a guest vocal from Anni Bernhard, of Stockholm artwork rockers Complete OF KEYS) KATATONIA‘s eleventh studio album is a showcase for a partnership that was magical from the really start.

Influenced by an injection of contemporary blood into KATATONIA‘s inventive brew, with their most recent recruit, guitarist Roger Öjersson, whose contributions have been very considerable, “City Burials” is an album that sees the band reclaim component of their weighty steel roots, via quite a few times of exuberant, outdated-faculty classicism, deftly woven into these new songs’ kaleidoscopic material. While music like “Behind The Blood” and “Rein” are as coronary heart-rending and immersive as any in KATATONIA‘s illustrious catalogue.

The end result is an album that looks specified to force the band ever additional into the highlight. With grand options for considerable touring all over the planet in help of their most recent and potentially best album, KATATONIA are wringing fresh new hope from life’s gloom-sodden tapestry.

“Town Burials” was developed by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios and The Metropolis Of Glass all through Oct and November 2019, with engineering function managed by Karl Daniel Lidén and mixing and mastering from Jacob Hansen, who states: “When in a though, you conclusion up doing work with artists that are special, and that unique session staying one thing you will bear in mind eternally. This session is 1 of them, and only for very good factors! Very pleased to say I blended and mastered the new KATATONIA album.”

“Metropolis Burials” also sees the return to the KATATONIA fold of Anders Eriksson (FRANK DEFAULT) beloved for his keyboard contributions to “Night time Is The New Day”, “Lifeless Finish Kings” and different remixes. Artwork seems courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the picture itself symbolizing the ongoing period of the “Dead Conclusion King”.

“Metropolis Burials” monitor listing:

01. Coronary heart Set To Divide



02. Driving The Blood



03. Lacquer



04. Rein



05. The Winter Of Our Passing



06. Vanishers



07. Metropolis Glaciers



08. Flicker



09. Lachesis



10. Neon Epitaph



11. Untrodden

Bonus tracks out there on a variety of formats:

12. Closing Of The Sky



13. Fighters

Picture credit history: Ester Segarra

