Katatonia Releases Songs Online video For ‘Behind The Blood’ From ‘City Burials’ Album

Next the announcement that KATATONIA will be returning with a brand name-new album, “City Burials”, on April 24 by way of Peaceville Data, and the release of the album’s debut one “Lacquer”, the band present their up coming single and video for “Powering The Blood”. This monitor is one particular of the highlights from “Metropolis Burials”, bursting into life with a trademark screaming guitar solo just before dropping into an upbeat distinctive and massively unforgettable KATATONIA chorus.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse states: “‘Behind The Blood’ is a celebration of the hefty metallic songs that we all grew up with, modified to match the KATATONIA universe. While lyrically it is telling the tale of dark revelry, to awaken the blood with the audio and style of thunder.”

KATATONIA, shaped in 1991 by Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the climbing black/dying/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre. Next on from their 2016 haunting “The Slide Of Hearts” album KATATONIA have returned with arguably their finest album to date, the enormously vivid and potent “Town Burials”.

With the winds of a new direction steering the band on their most current journey, “City Burials” stands as KATATONIA‘s new triumph of deep and enigmatic progressive rock — the fruits of a rejuvenating and profound chapter in the band’s legacy a catalyst for its creators, with a collection of moments built out of the fragments of an ever-evolving everyday living. Compiled into a person of their most vital present day performs and statements to date, the finely honed instrumentation delivers a multi-textured backdrop with the voice of Jonas Renkse guiding us by means of these most recent trials of decline and wreck.

The proof of Jonas and Anders‘s enduring creative bond is shown in the course of “Metropolis Burials” absorbing 58 minutes of meticulously crafted melodies and motivated, idiosyncratic arrangements. From the backbone-tingling dynamics of opener “Coronary heart Set To Divide” by and the simmering menace of “Lacquer” to the wildly evocative sorrow-scapes of “City Glaciers” and the exquisitely delicate “Vanishers” (that includes a visitor vocal from Anni Bernhard, of Stockholm art rockers Entire OF KEYS) KATATONIA‘s eleventh studio album is a showcase for a partnership that was magical from the quite start.

Inspired by an injection of clean blood into KATATONIA‘s creative brew, with their most new recruit, guitarist Roger Öjersson, whose contributions have been very substantial, “Town Burials” is an album that sees the band reclaim aspect of their weighty metal roots, by means of many times of exuberant, outdated-college classicism, deftly woven into these new songs’ kaleidoscopic fabric. Even though tracks like “At the rear of The Blood” and “Rein” are as coronary heart-rending and immersive as any in KATATONIA‘s illustrious catalogue.

The end result is an album that seems to be specific to push the band at any time even more into the spotlight. With grand plans for substantial touring around the globe in aid of their newest and probably best album, KATATONIA are wringing fresh hope from life’s gloom-sodden tapestry.

“City Burials” was created by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios and The City Of Glass all over October and November 2019, with engineering do the job handled by Karl Daniel Lidén and mixing and mastering from Jacob Hansen, who states: “As soon as in a although, you conclude up working with artists that are special, and that distinct session being some thing you can remember permanently. This session is a person of them, and only for excellent factors! Happy to say I mixed and mastered the new KATATONIA album.”

“Town Burials” also sees the return to the KATATONIA fold of Anders Eriksson (FRANK DEFAULT) beloved for his keyboard contributions to “Evening Is The New Working day”, “Useless End Kings” and many remixes.Artwork appears courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the picture itself representing the ongoing era of the “Useless Conclusion King”.

“City Burials” monitor listing:

01. Coronary heart Set To Divide



02. Powering The Blood



03. Lacquer



04. Rein



05. The Winter season Of Our Passing



06. Vanishers



07. Metropolis Glaciers



08. Flicker



09. Lachesis



10. Neon Epitaph



11. Untrodden

Reward tracks accessible on several formats:

12. Closing Of The Sky



13. Fighters

Photograph credit rating: Ester Segarra



