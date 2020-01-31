Katatonia returns with sad new single Lacquer

Katatonia has announced their return by releasing their new single Lacquer.

The song comes from the band’s upcoming studio album entitled City Burials, which will be released on April 24 via Peaceville.

About the follow-up to The Fall Of Hearts in 2016, guitarist Anders Nyström says: “In days and nights of black and silver comes the dead-end king.

“A wreath from broken mirrors will be placed on his head. In reflections of broken glass, not only the seasons will change, but also the change disguised by the passage of time.

“His spirit will have to come to bear the weight of everything that was left behind and forgotten. The inaccessible archiving. Celebrate the abandoned and mourn the destroyed. The city funerals. “

City Burials will be released on CD, luxury media book CD with two bonus tracks, black and colored vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

It was engineering by Karl Daniel Lidén, while mixing and mastering tasks were handled by Jacob Hansen, who says: “Occasionally you work with artists who are special, and that specific session is something that you will remember forever.

“This session is one of them, and only for the good! Proud to say that I have mixed and mastered the new Katatonia album. “

The cover of City Burials was made by Lasse Hoile.

Katatonia will perform at various festivals during the summer months, with details about a headline tour to be revealed in the coming weeks.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGvZhRFBQ_I (/ embed)

Katatonia: City Burials

Katatonia is ready to release their brand new studio album City Burials. The follow-up to 2016 The Fall Of Hearts arrives in April and includes the first single Lacquer.View Deal

Katatonia: City Burials

1. Heart set to share

2. Behind the blood

3. Lacquer

4. Rein

5. The winter of our death

6. Disappearances

7. City glaciers

8. Flicker

9. Lachesis

10. Neon epitaph

11. Unridden

12. Closing Of The Sky (Bonus)

13. Fighters (bonus)