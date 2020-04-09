Kate and William Joke About Dessert Cookies In Their First Engagement Party

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children took to Twitter to thank the health care staff, and today William and Kate thanked the teachers at the school for opening the doors to help the children. of key personnel.

In their first video call, parents chatted with students and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in East Lancashire this afternoon. Many of the students were children from the main staff who were working in the clock at the nearby Burnley General Hospital.

Speaking to the school staff, Kate said, “Well done, fair to you and all the people who are in the moment. It should be a service for every parent who plays an important role to know that is not always the case for their children – they get the role model and they have a safe place for them, so really good works to you all. ”

William added, “We just want to say a big thank you to you and you have made sure to keep everything going. Please spread the message of support to all staff and all our volunteers – their did a great job. ”At the end of the call they wanted the teachers to celebrate Easter, and Kate hopped on William for an early Easter chocolate.

The couple smiled as the kids shared their talents and performances that they created during the vacation as they listened to the teachers talk about issues that the school, which is one of them portions of the five schools, now met at present. The Duke and Duchess spoke with the Superintendent of Children with Mental Health Place2Be (of which the Duchess is a guardian) who supports the emotional needs of children, parents and people work in school.

William and Kate went to school George and Charlotte at the close, but now on Easter holidays. The couple plans to continue working from home, and donors said they have been spending a lot of phone calls this week contacting their social and multicultural organizations to find out. how they can help.

William described the hardships the homeless face at this time, and asked for more, saying, “We are living and dying to help those on the road. emergency in public health. “

