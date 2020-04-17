Kate and Wills didn’t tell George and Charlotte that they were school holidays

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Prince William and Kate are still teaching children at home and “did not say” that it is now Easter.

In a BBC video interview, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughed when asked about the teachings of George, Charlotte and Louis before they described it as “fun.” Then Kate continued: “Don’t tell the children, but we really survived the holidays, I feel very mean.”

Revealing some of the activities they did, she continued: “Children have such endurance. I honestly don’t know how. You can reach the end of the day and save a list of everything you have done …

“You pitch a tent, you pitch a tent again. Cook and bake You come to the end of the day … had a great time. But it’s amazing how much you can push in one day, that’s for sure. “

Kate and William described the activities they performed with their children (photo: BBC)

Cambridges are currently locked up with children at their home in Norfolk. They discussed how they explained the coronavirus pandemic to children in an “age-appropriate way.”

Kate said, “George is much older than Louis, but they are aware. I think I’m always surprised. Although you do not want to frighten or overwhelm them, I think it should be acknowledged in a simple and age-appropriate manner.

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here. To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here.

The duchess also noted that the family had experienced “ups and downs” while blocking “how many families”, adding that it could be “a little feverish” when trying to make video calls with her two-year-old son.

She and William then highlighted the importance of society taking care of its mental health by isolating itself from family and friends. They said it was important for people to continue to “reach out,” even if they could only do so by phone.

The family is locked in a house in Norfolk (photo: PA)

The prince said there is a “growing need” for people to know where they can get access to support. He shared his restless feelings when Prince Charles had a positive coronavirus test last month.

He said, “I have to admit that at first I was very worried, it matches the profile of someone his age, which is quite risky.”

William also paid tribute to first-line healthcare workers who are “afraid to go to work” and often absorb a lot of suffering from coronavirus victims, which they treat every day.

He said that no one is “superhuman”, noting that the ability to deal with current emotions and difficulties “will take some time when it all ends”.

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.