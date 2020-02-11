Kate Beckinsale is the Queen of Instagram Come Backs

Kate Beckinsale has no patience for haters – especially when it comes to her Instagram account. Trolls have repeatedly tried to shame or insult them. Instead of ignoring the trolls, she shames them again. Your youngest may be the most amazing so far.

Kate Beckinsale is malicious in the comments

In November, the 46-year-old actress published a series of photos of how she looks stunning in a bikini in Mexico. As expected, most of the comments were about heart emojis and platitudes of love and desire. A few trolls decided to look like idiots. One commentator said, “I feel like you have a mid-life crisis or something,” and the Total Recall actress shot back, “Oh! I think that’s because you’re annoying (explicit reference to that Rear). “

Another troll replied to one of the photos by saying, “She is too old … and is looking for attention, haha!” Beckinsale replied. “Are you aware that you have to blame someone, especially someone you don’t know? or attributing an intention, without ever having met the person, that the only thing that is really achieved is revealing something about yourself or something that you fear about yourself? “

She left a message of empowerment to the commentator. “I don’t know you and I don’t know who makes you feel that as you get older you have no value, you can’t be attractive or sexy, or you have a relationship with your body that isn’t just self-loathing, but as a woman to woman, do not let this noise disturb you. “

However, lately it has been less about empowerment than about shaming a really pitiful hater in a post a few days ago. The photo is from the red carpet of a Women in Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair. The sad critic commented: “Looks like Madame Tussauds artificial puppets.” Beckinsale did not hold back this time and replied: “Let’s swap so that I can look like a bald man with the C-word.” She crushed him.

She has no reservations about her methods

Beckinsale does not apologize for leading her life on her terms. She was making a lot of tabloid news earlier this year when she was fiddling with Pete Davidson in front of the camera at a New York Rangers game last spring. One person replied to the same post, called them, and said, “Not handsome, honey … much like tonsil hockey with Pete Davidson playing the Lakers game …” after another fan mentioned it was a Hockey game was, Beckinsale was not a basketball game. “All the different types of hockey are rightly confusing,” she wrote. Gossip Cop hopes she continues like this – social media needs more people like Kate Beckinsale.