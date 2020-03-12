Kate Beckinsale pen emotional message of a prison sentence Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale spoke about the sentence Harvey Weinstein after the jury found the film producer guilty of sexual crimes.

Weinstein was charged yesterday (March 11th) on charges of criminal sexual act the first degree and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to serving 23 years in prison the State of New York.

Beckinsale was one of more than a hundred women who made allegations of sexual abuses, including rape, against Weinstein after 2017. After yesterday’s verdict British actress went to Instagram, to say that she was free to hear the verdict Weinstein. . It also claims that as a result of an incident in 2001 she was brutally zdekavanaya disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The report Beckinsale shared some photos Weinstein himself at the premiere of “Serendypity” in October 2001, “just a few weeks after September 11, when the city was still smoking.” She recalled that the cast and crew initially refused to carry out the red carpet, because “feel, but Harvey insisted much insensitive, tonally deaf, irreverent idea.”.

On the morning after the premiere Bekinseyl alleged that Weinstein invited her to “playoff” in his house for two young daughters. But the occasion quickly deteriorated when he verbally attacks Beckinsale, she said. She wrote that Weinstein “lived” and started yelling at her, calling her “pizdonkay” for wearing a suit shtanavaga on the red carpet last night.

“I had no idea what he was talking, and started shaking,” – wrote Beckinsale. “He said,” If I throw the red carpet, you get into a tight dress, shake your ass, shaking their tits, do not go down, like a fucking lesbian fucking stupid huyku “Shock made me break into tears.”.

She continued: “It was one of the many experiences that I did not apply and is not subject to criminal liability, but I was punished for this and for other occasions when I spoke.” Weinstein “for years, insidiously and irreversibly.

“To hear that he was in prison for 23 years, it is a great relief for me from all the women he had been subjected to sexual abuse or rape, and I hope that this will be a deterrent to such behavior on this and any other field.”

Beckinsale finished his post to cease “all the abuses of power and to expose them and to remove them, for all sexes, for all.” Read her statement in Instagram fully below.

View this post in Instagram

These photos were taken at the premiere of “Serendipity” 5 October 2001. We all refused to go, because holding the premiere in just a few weeks after September 11 in the city is still burning, I felt like the most insensitive, tonally deaf disrespectful idea. We flew to New York and somehow overdid it. The next morning, Harvey called me and asked if I wanted to lead my less than year-old daughter to his house to play with his similar age daughter. I said okay. I turned around, and he immediately called the nurse to pick up the baby into another room to play. I went with them, and he said: “No, you wait here.” The minute the door closed, he began to shout: “You silly fool, you lost my prime minister.” I have no idea what he was talking, and began to shake. He said, “If I throw the red carpet, you get into a tight dress, shake your ass, shaking their tits, do not go down, like a fucking Lesbian, you stupid fucking pussy.” The shock made me cry. I tried to say, “Harvey, city lights, people are still searching for their relatives None of us even thought that the prime minister was appropriate, especially dressed as a bachelor.”. He said: “I do not care – it’s my worst prime minister, and if I want to drink on the red carpet, that’s what I get.” Alive. I managed to pull myself and my child there, and yes, it was one of the many experiences that I have had, if not addressed for treatment and do not fall for that crime. But I was punished for it, as well as for other occasions when I said “no” to him for years and seemed cunningly irrevocably. To hear that he was in prison for 23 years, it is a great relief for me from all the women he had been subjected to sexual abuse or rape, and I hope that it restrains such behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that crime is not a crime, inhuman mockery and hidden abuse of sick people who can not turn back, no matter who you say (and I still say), they also have to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can begin to effectively prohibit any abuse of power and to expose them and to eliminate them forever to all floors. And Rose, bravo ❤

Record shared Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) March 11, 2020 at 7:45 pm PDT

Beckinsale joined other Hollywood actresses dedicated Weinstein sentence. The “Silence”, consisting of 24 women who were accused of sexually assaulting Weinstein said in a statement:

“The legacy of Harvey Weinstein will always convicted rapist. He is in jail, but no term of imprisonment not fix the life he has ruined, his career, he has destroyed or damage that he has done.”

The group consists of Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette and Lauren Sivan.